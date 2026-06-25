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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NNS tables unsolicited EUR 4.10 per share all-cash offer for OCI Global

June 25, 2026 | 14:46
(0) user say
OCI Global N.V. (Euronext: OCI) has confirmed receipt of a statement from NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited declaring its intention to launch a voluntary all-cash public offer at EUR 4.10 per share.

AMSTERDAM, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) today confirms that it has received a statement from NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS") confirming its intention to launch a voluntary all-cash public offer (the "Offer") for all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of OCI at an offer price of EUR 4.10 cum dividend per share.

Process and assessment

After NNS submitted a first proposal for a cash offer on 11 May 2026, the Board of Directors of OCI (excluding Nassef Sawiris and Nadia Sawiris, who have not participated in any of the discussions, deliberations and decision-making) and NNS have been in discussions regarding a potential cash offer in connection with the transaction with Orascom Construction PLC to resolve the current impasse.

The Board of Directors of OCI have carefully assessed and evaluated NNS' proposals for a voluntary all-cash offer, supported by its independent financial and legal advisers, and have considered it against alternative scenarios including a solvent wind-down.

The Board of Directors of OCI, other than the Enterprise Court appointed Members, maintains that the transaction with Orascom Construction PLC represents a compelling strategic outcome for OCI and its stakeholders, while also recognizing that certain shareholders expressed a preference for a cash exit alternative. We note that NNS states that the Offer is intended to provide a way out of the impasse surrounding the proposed transaction with Orascom Construction PLC. The Board of Directors of OCI, other than the Enterprise Court appointed members, concluded that it is in the best interest of OCI's minority shareholders that any cash offer includes the possibility for OCI's shareholders to participate in the combination with the transaction with Orascom Construction PLC, which view has been confirmed by various large shareholders in recent communications.

The Board of Directors of OCI, other than the Enterprise Court appointed members, therefore, supports a cash offer at EUR 4.10 per share in combination with the transaction with Orascom Construction PLC.

The Enterprise Court appointed members have not yet taken a decision whether they support the Offer and whether they consent with the convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the transaction with Orascom Construction PLC. The Board of Directors awaits the decision of the Enterprise Court appointed members.

Next steps

The Board of Directors of OCI remains fully committed to unlocking the existing impasse and intends to provide a further update, including with respect to the transaction with Orascom Construction PLC, as soon as possible, recognizing that OCI's stakeholders expect certainty in the near future.

Important information

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Annex - Press release NNS dated 24 June, 2026 announcing its intended voluntary cash offer

FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE ORASCOM COMBINATION

The Orascom Combination was announced by press release on 9 December 2025 and was further described in the materials provided to shareholders in connection with the extraordinary general meeting convened for 22 January 2026, at which the Orascom Combination had been intended to be put to a vote but was subsequently removed from the agenda in compliance with the decision of the Enterprise Chamber.

Shareholders are referred to the dedicated section of the Company's website titled 'Strategic Combination', which contains the materials previously published in connection with the Orascom Combination. Shareholders should note that those materials have not been updated to reflect developments occurring after the date of their original publication.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000168/OCI_NV_Statement_Re_NNS_Proposal.pdf

By PR Newswire

OCI Global

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
NNS OCI Global N.V. cash offer EUR 4.10 NNS Holding

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