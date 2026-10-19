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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Linktel Technologies displays 1.6T optical transceivers at OCP Summit 2026

October 19, 2026 | 16:16
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Optical transceiver manufacturer Linktel Technologies showcased its 1.6 Terabit Linear Pluggable Optics hardware at the OCP Global Summit to support high-density artificial intelligence networks.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent 2026 OCP Global Summit, Linktel Technologies showcased its cutting-edge optical interconnect portfolios engineered specifically for next-generation AI computing networks. Among the heavy lineup, Linktel's 1.6T Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) solutions commanded immense industry attention, drawing heavy customer interest for their unprecedented energy efficiency, ultra-low latency, and supply-chain resilience.

Spotlight: 1.6T LPO Performance & High Customer Traction

AI data centers face immense scaling pressures, demanding higher bandwidth densities with tighter thermal and power budgets. Linktel's 1.6T LPO solutions—highlighted by the 1.6T LPO 2DR4—delivered standout performance metrics that captured the spotlight at the summit:

  • Ultra-Low Power Consumption: Operates with power consumption as low as an impressive 10W, drastically mitigating data center cooling and power loads.
  • Minimal Latency: Features a linear optics architecture that cuts down signal processing delays, making it a critical asset for high-performance AI scale-out fabrics.
  • Enhanced Supply-Chain Resilience: Eliminating the optical DSP mitigates component choke points, ensuring robust scalability for mass deployments.
  • Proven Interoperability: Following its breakthrough performance and multi-switch platform interoperability at the early September 2026 1.6T LPO-MSA Plugfest, Linktel has laid a solid foundation for the 200G-per-wavelength ecosystem.

Surging Market Interest

Throughout OCP 2026, Linktel's live demonstrations of its 1.6T LPO, LRO, and FRO modules drew crowds of data center architects and industry partners. With volume production already in place, Linktel is fully equipped to meet the exploding market demand for energy-efficient, high-density 1.6T connectivity.

Overview of Other Innovations at OCP 2026

In addition to the heavily requested 1.6T LPO lineup, Linktel showcased two other major high-speed architectural pillars:

  1. 12.8T Liquid-Cooled XPO:
    • Featured a live thermal demonstration integrating advanced liquid cooling to guarantee stable operations in high-density AI nodes.
    • As a founding member of the XPO MSA, Linktel is actively scaling XPO series with FRO, LRO, and LPO variants for comprehensive scale-up, scale-out, and scale-across frameworks.
  2. 6.4T/7.2T NPO Modules:
    • Displayed with covers removed to reveal internal architectural designs supporting both ELS and ILS configurations.
    • Combines compact high density with low power and low latency, backed by an established 6.4T/7.2T NPO roadmap.
  3. DMD Technology & Executive Presentation:
    • Linktel Engineer Director Dr. Grace Zhang hosted a heavily attended Executive Session titled "Dispersion Managed Transceiver for Next-Gen AI Fabrics," detailing cost-effective 800G (20km) and 1.6T (10km) solutions for OCS SuperPOD architectures, as well as the feasibility of 400G per lambda (3km).
    • With its DMD product line already in volume production, Linktel actively calls upon ecosystem partners to join forces in collaborative development. To drive ecosystem maturity, Linktel is open to sharing its U.S.-filed patents, paving the way for industry-wide adoption and advancements in next-gen AI fabrics.

For more information, visit www.linktel.com.

By PR Newswire

Linktel Technologies

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TagTag:
Linktel Technologies 1.6 Terabit Linear Pluggable Optics OCP Global Summit

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