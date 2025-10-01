Corporate

MPA Hudson Tunnel Project 2025: Contract Extension Secured

October 01, 2025 | 14:23
USD five billion upgrade to continue, giving rail blogs Hudson Tunnel keywords and project timeline.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MPA Delivery Partners, the joint venture of Mace, Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), and Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD) announced today that the team has been awarded a $665 million, 4.5-year contract extension by the Gateway Development Commission (GDC) to continue managing the successful delivery of the Hudson Tunnel Project (HTP).

The HTP is progressing on-schedule and expected to create more than 95,000 jobs around the United States and generate more than $19 billion in economic activity. In addition to the thousands of talented employees in the New York/New Jersey region, the project is driving demand for U.S. suppliers of steel, aggregates, rail and track, and ventilation systems. Companies from North Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Alabama, Colorado, and Tennessee are benefiting from the Hudson Tunnel Project, unlocking the power of American ingenuity, and proving that the country is building again. With multiple active construction sites managing different portions of the HTP, the project is on-schedule for the new Gateway Tunnel completion in 2035, and the existing tunnel's rehabilitation by 2038.

"This is a once-in-a-generation project and a true collaboration between the public and private sectors that will serve as a model for delivering future mega-infrastructure projects around the world," said Joe Marie, senior project executive for MPA Delivery Partners. "We are united in our goal of successfully completing this critical project, which will transform the Northeast Corridor and deliver billions of dollars of economic growth to the U.S. economy. GDC and MPA function as a fully integrated partnership, working closely together to ensure the Hudson Tunnel Project is completed on time and within budget."

The Hudson Tunnel Project is the cornerstone of the Gateway Program and is widely considered the most urgent rail infrastructure project in the United States. The transformational project involves building a brand new two-tube rail tunnel under the Hudson River and rehabilitating the existing 115-year-old tunnel as well as nine miles of new passenger rail track between New York and New Jersey to improve passenger rail service and enhance the reliability of the Northeast Corridor. These improvements will accelerate economic prosperity and growth around the country while improving long-term reliability and redundancy of the regional and national rail networks for NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak. Ultimately, the Hudson Tunnel Project will establish a new 100-year legacy of engineering excellence built by and for America.

MPA was selected as the delivery partner on the project in February 2024. The delivery partner model has an internationally proven track record for helping public agencies deliver large-scale infrastructure projects. The collaborative delivery partner model has an internationally proven success record for helping public- and private-sector organizations deliver large-scale capital projects with benchmark efficiency and socioeconomic benefits.

Learn more at www.arcadis.com

By PR Newswire

Arcadis

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

