Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MOVUS PlantOS 2025: Prescriptive AI for Mining Plants Debuts at IMARC

October 15, 2025 | 15:33
(0) user say
System predicts mill failures seven days ahead, offering mining blogs PlantOS keywords and demo slot.

SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVUS (now part of Infinite Uptime Inc.), a global leader in industrial asset intelligence, is launching PlantOS™ at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2025, taking place at ICC Sydney from October 21–23. PlantOS™, the world's most user-validated Prescriptive AI Platform, empowers metals mining companies to deliver efficient reliable production outcomes.

IMARC, recognised globally as a premier forum for the mining and resources sector, brings together industry leaders, governments, and innovators to explore partnerships, share insights, and drive the future of mining. IMARC will also host ministers and senior officials from over five continents, reinforcing its stature as a global forum for policy and industry collaboration.

The Ultra vSense piezoelectric sensor has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious IMARC 2025 Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award. This nomination recognises the piezoelectric sensor (powering Movus' PlantOS) as a truly transformative technology for the resources sector and becoming the world's first piezoelectric sensor to integrate vibration, temperature, and RPM measurement in a single, rugged device specifically engineered for mining environments.

At IMARC 2025, Malcolm Schulstad, COO of MOVUS, will join a joint session titled "How Collaboration, Technology and Innovation are Accelerating Decarbonisation and Productivity," highlighting how modernisation driven by shared strategy and integrated technology is enhancing efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across metals and mining operations in Australia and New Zealand.

With the global mining industry under mounting pressure to improve productivity, control costs, and meet sustainability targets, MOVUS will demonstrate how PlantOS™ enables mining operators to transition from predictive to prescriptive maintenance, where assets not only identify potential issues but also prescribe actionable solutions to enhance uptime and operational efficiency.

Built on years of user validation, PlantOS™ connects seamlessly with critical mining equipment such as excavators, crushers, mills, conveyors, and draglines to deliver a real-time, 360° view of equipment health. Its intelligent insights help operators minimize unplanned downtime, extend equipment life, and optimize process s energy optimization across large-scale mining operations.

"IMARC 2025 is the perfect platform for metals & mining leaders to explore and embrace prescriptive AI-assisted decision making in plant operations," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, CEO of Infinite Uptime. "Through MOVUS and prescriptive AI platform PlantOS™, we're helping the industry embrace the next phase of prescriptive maintenance, where AI not only predicts failures but prescribes precise actions that improve reliability, efficiency, and sustainability."

Delegates attending IMARC 2025 are invited to visit Booths M37 s M38 to experience live demonstrations of PlantOS™ and learn how MOVUS is helping mining companies around the world future-proof their operations.

www.infinite-uptime.com

By PR Newswire

Infinite Uptime Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MOVUS PlantOS PlantOS keywords Prescriptive maintenance Mining operations

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Recon Technology FY 2025: Full-Year Results Reveal Revenue and Margin Trends

Recon Technology FY 2025: Full-Year Results Reveal Revenue and Margin Trends

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

IFAD and Vietnam set new course for rural development

IFAD and Vietnam set new course for rural development

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Hanoi dialogue focuses on AI innovation in auditing

Hanoi dialogue focuses on AI innovation in auditing

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020