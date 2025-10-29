Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MOVUS grabs IMARC award for AI that predicts mill failures

October 29, 2025 | 15:52
(0) user say
MOVUS, an Australian pioneer in industrial asset intelligence, has been honored with the Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award at the International Mining and Resources Conference 2025.

SYDNEY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVUS (now part of Infinite Uptime Inc.), an Australian pioneer in industrial asset intelligence, has been honored with the Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2025. The award recognizes MOVUS's contribution to transforming asset maintenance for the mining industry through its breakthrough innovation in intelligent industrial monitoring, which works seamlessly with its cloud-powered prescriptive AI platform, PlantOS™.

Held in Sydney, Australia, from October 21–23, 2025, IMARC is among the world's most influential gatherings for the mining and resources industry. The event brought together over 10,000 delegates from 120+ countries, including government leaders, mining majors, investors, and technology innovators, with a shared focus on sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence.

MOVUS made a strong impact with live demonstrations of its PlantOS™ platform, attracting operators eager to explore smarter, AI-assisted decision-making to optimize reliability, productivity, and efficiency.

The Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award recognized MOVUS for its breakthrough innovation that combines advanced hardware with an AI-powered analytics engine. At its core is Ultra vSense, the world's first piezoelectric sensor to integrate vibration, temperature, and RPM measurement in a single compact and rugged device built for mining's toughest conditions. Ultra vSense transmits real-time data to PlantOS™, the Industrial Prescriptive AI platform, enabling fault diagnostics and prescriptive recommendations.

The jury noted, "MOVUS' innovation addresses some of the key challenges facing the sector, replacing multiple sensors across sites and helping clients cut their costs by up to 40% while driving new levels of safety, efficiency, and reliability in mining."

Karthikeyan Natarajan, Co-CEO of Infinite Uptime Inc., said, "The Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award celebrates more than a product; it recognizes a mindset of an industry in transformation. At Infinite Uptime, we're reimagining how complex industrial operations are run by combining data, AI, and deep domain expertise to predict and prevent failures before they happen and reduce the cost of production. This recognition reaffirms our mission to make reliability a science — helping the world's leading manufacturers build smarter, safer, and more sustainable operations."

Malcolm Schulstad, COO of MOVUS, added, "IMARC was a great week for MOVUS. We had a lot of interest from mining companies and partners keen to modernize their maintenance practices with PlantOS, and taking home the Innovation Award shows how an Australian company can deliver technology that helps the industry boost reliability, cut costs, and make operations safer. It's a privilege to be part of the mining community."

https://movus.com.au/

By PR Newswire

Infinite Uptime Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MOVUS IMARC Industrial asset intelligence Breakthrough innovation award

Related Contents

MOVUS PlantOS 2025: Prescriptive AI for Mining Plants Debuts at IMARC

MOVUS PlantOS 2025: Prescriptive AI for Mining Plants Debuts at IMARC

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Webull to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 20, 2025

Webull to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 20, 2025

Intento cites 40 % cost drop via translation AI

Intento cites 40 % cost drop via translation AI

OSCAL unveils hybrid storage at All Energy show

OSCAL unveils hybrid storage at All Energy show

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Arrow and EMASS push ultra-low-power edge AI chip

Arrow and EMASS push ultra-low-power edge AI chip

Mena Gourmet market offers symbol of a new lifestyle in Vietnam

Mena Gourmet market offers symbol of a new lifestyle in Vietnam

Jabil builds a sustainable future from the inside out

Jabil builds a sustainable future from the inside out

Webull to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 20, 2025

Webull to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 20, 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020