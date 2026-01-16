Corporate

MOVA Life Expands Smart Health Vision to Silicon Valley

January 16, 2026 | 14:54
(0) user say
The health technology company established its presence in the innovation hub, bringing its connected home health ecosystem to the heart of the American technology industry.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smart technology brand MOVA hosted its 2026 global strategy and product launch event at AGI House in Silicon Valley, unveiling a new brand positioning and showcasing its expanding smart health ecosystem as part of its global growth push.

At the event, MOVA Life announced its upgraded positioning as a "Smart Health Living Management Expert." For the first time in the U.S. market, the company presented an integrated portfolio spanning seven product categories, including kitchen appliances, personal care, air management, pet care, and coffee systems—highlighting its shift toward ecosystem-driven smart living.

Unlike traditional tradeshow showcases, the Silicon Valley event was designed as a strategic dialogue with U.S. technology leaders and North American investors, reflecting MOVA's intention to deepen its presence within the U.S. innovation ecosystem.

"Silicon Valley is where technology meets real-life impact," said MOVA 's Global CEO. "Our focus is no longer just connected devices, but how intelligent systems can actively support healthier and more enjoyable everyday living."

The showcased products are powered by MOVA's proprietary technology platform, combining intelligent sensing, AI algorithms, and high-efficiency motor systems to form a coordinated health management experience across home environments.

The launch marks a key step in MOVA Life's global expansion. The company plans to strengthen R&D collaboration in Silicon Valley while continuing its multi-region innovation model across Asia, Europe, and North America. Leveraging its presence in more than 60 countries and regions, MOVA Life will focus on expanding its premium footprint in North America.

"Silicon Valley is the starting point of MOVA's next phase of global innovation," said Hu Bin, Head of Global Business at MOVA Life. "From here, we will continue evolving the role of smart home appliances—from connected IoT devices to intelligent systems that actively protect and enhance user health."

By PR Newswire

MOVA Smart Health MOVA Life

