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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Maebashi City adopts Fujitsu traffic simulation for transit planning

March 24, 2026 | 13:13
(0) user say
The Japanese municipality implemented the technology company's modeling software to optimize public transportation routes and schedules.

TOKYO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited today announced that its comprehensive traffic simulation system, developed under contract for Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT)-led regional transportation DX promotion project COMmmmONS, has been adopted for Maebashi City Regional Public Transportation Plan, published by local government on March 23, 2026. Analysis carried out by the system is included in the plan as scientific evidence supporting the policy to increase bus routes, one of the plan's key measures.

Across municipalities nationwide, addressing the needs of transportation-disadvantaged residents and responding to carbon neutrality in the transportation sector have become urgent challenges, driving the need to advance and modernize public transportation systems.

In Maebashi City, challenges such as demographic changes, increasingly diverse mobility needs, and a shortage of bus drivers have emerged. As city examined optimal bus route reorganization measures under Maebashi City Regional Public Transportation Plan, it required robust and credible scientific evidence to substantiate the effectiveness of these measures.

Fujitsu was selected for COMmmmONS project in April 2025 and developed a system capable of simulating both fixed-route and demand-responsive transportation, a first for Japan. The utility of the simulation results generated by this system was subsequently recognized, leading to its adoption in Maebashi City's regional public transportation plan.

The comprehensive traffic simulation system leverages Fujitsu's social digital twin technology to support pre-verification of measures by simulating human and social behavior. It utilizes generally available statistical data on resident attributes, movement, and destinations, as well as ridership data obtainable from MaaS apps.

Fujitsu plans to commercialize this system as a service by fiscal year 2026, developing it into a standard tool applicable across Japan. It will also promote collaboration with partners engaged in optimizing regional transportation, including local governments, consulting firms, and transportation operators. Through these efforts, Fujitsu aims to support the formulation of regional public transportation plans for local governments across Japan.

Fujitsu will continue to train the system using mobility data and other sources to establish it as an AI engine capable of accurately replicating diverse behaviors of local residents so that it can contribute to urban development and community planning nationwide.

By PR Newswire

Fujitsu Limited

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TagTag:
Maebashi City Fujitsu Transportationdisadvantaged residents carbon neutrality Public transportation systems

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