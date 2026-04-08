LionGlobal Singapore Trust Fund surpasses S$1.25 billion

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Global Investors (LGI) is pleased to announce that the LionGlobal Singapore Trust Fund (the "Fund') has surpassed S$1.25 billion in assets under management (AUM), representing a key milestone following the firm's appointment by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a fund manager under the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) on 19 November 2025. This growth highlights renewed interest from both institutional and retail investors in Singapore‑listed assets as a defensive component of global portfolios, while affirming Singapore's role as a stable home for long term and strategic capital.

Since its appointment under the EQDP initiative, the Fund has experienced a surge in secondary market liquidity and a steady influx of new capital, reflecting strong market demand from institutional and retail investors. While the EQDP served as a catalyst to heighten visibility and bolster Singapore's capital markets, the Fund's strategic allocations in resilient sectors have driven its AUM growth to S$1.25 billion.

Teo Joo Wah, CEO, Lion Global Investors, said: "Crossing the S$1.25 billion mark for the LionGlobal Singapore Trust Fund is a validation of our long-term vision of Singapore as a sound and stable capital market. The milestone demonstrates the trust and support from Lion Global Investors' clients and partners as we saw a steady growth in the LionGlobal Singapore Trust Fund and other Singapore offerings in the past six months, solidifying its position as a leading Singapore-asset provider amidst a challenging macro-economic environment."

OCBC has played a meaningful role in supporting the Fund's recent growth, contributing S$600m in net inflows in March through its wealth management channels. This reflects continued client confidence in Singapore equities as a core allocation, particularly in an environment where investors are prioritising stability and income resilience. OCBC's support underscores the importance of strong distribution partnerships in deepening investor participation in Singapore's capital markets.

Tan Siew Lee, Head of Group Wealth Management, OCBC, said: "We're seeing investor interest in Singapore equities build steadily as clients move toward markets with policy stability, strong governance and more predictable income, especially in the current global environment."

Strong Performance Momentum Amid Supportive Market Conditions

The LionGlobal Singapore Trust Fund's S$1 billion milestone was supported by growing market recognition of its investment track record and positioning. The fund delivered a return of 33.7% (7.6% since inception) in the last one year, outperforming its benchmark by 12.7%*. This performance reflects the team's long-standing strength in the small‑ and mid‑capitalisation ("smid") segment, which has contributed approximately 70% of gross alpha over the past ten years (as at 28 February 2026). Investor interest was also underpinned by structural themes in the Singapore equity market, including its role as a safe‑haven amid global uncertainty and improving market valuations following broad‑based measures introduced under the MAS EQDP initiative.

*Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Return periods longer than 1 year are annualised.

Source: 28 February 2026. Lion Global Investors Ltd / Morningstar

#Benchmark: Inception to 30 November 1999: DBS CPF Index; from 01 December 1999: MSCI Singapore Index. (in respective share class currency). Inception date SGD share class: 3 March 1989.

Data include Maximum Initial Charge for the SGD share class, which may or may not be charged to investors. Returns are based on a single pricing basis. Dividends are reinvested net of all charges payable upon reinvestment and in respective share class currency terms.

The LionGlobal Singapore Trust Fund has one of the longest track records in the Singapore equity universe, with roots dating back to 1989. Based on data from Morningstar as at 28 February 2026, the Fund is ranked in the first quartile across one year, three-year, five-year and ten-year periods versus peers based on active returns, reflecting consistent performance across market cycles.

The Fund's long-term performance has been underpinned by disciplined stock selection, with a meaningful contribution from its exposure to the SMID segment. Historically, approximately 70% of the Fund's outperformance has been generated from this segment, supported by a consistently maintained allocation averaging around 15% since 2014. Reflecting a renewed and deliberate focus on SMID opportunities, the Fund has materially increased its exposure, with the SMID allocation now standing at a significantly higher 30% to 40% of the portfolio.

The LionGlobal Singapore Trust Fund (SGD share class) is also included on the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) List A, allowing eligible investors to access the Fund using CPF savings.

Experienced Leadership and Deep Singapore SMID Expertise Underpin Consistent Performance

Central to the Fund's consistent performance is the leadership of its duo of lead fund managers, Erica Lau and Kenneth Ong, whose combined expertise spans over 40 years in Asian equities. Over this period, they have developed deep expertise in the Singapore smid space, supported by long-standing relationships with company management teams and boards as they remain at the forefront of this segment. Their collaborative approach blends deep fundamental research with a tactical understanding of Singapore's unique regulatory and fiscal environment.

Erica Lau, Fund Manager for the LionGlobal Singapore Trust Fund, Lion Global Investors, said: "Surpassing the S$1 billion mark shortly after our EQDP appointment reflects growing investor recognition of the Singapore equity market and our team's disciplined investment approach. Our strong performance has been underpinned by deep expertise in the smid segment and a consistent focus on fundamentals. Going forward, we remain committed to the Singapore story and providing investors with a robust and well‑diversified vehicle to participate in the stability and long‑term growth of the Singapore market."

Strengthening Singapore's Capital Market Narrative

As a homegrown asset manager, Lion Global Investors is deeply committed and has been investing in the Singapore market for over three decades, with more than S$30 billion managed across Singapore focused strategies including equity funds, balanced strategies, Singapore REITS, segregated portfolios, Singapore fixed income, liquidity funds and exchange traded funds. The firm has remained invested through multiple market cycles and continues to play an active role in the development of Singapore's equity ecosystem, supporting the vibrancy of the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Over the past six months, Lion Global Investors has seen a strong momentum across its Singapore offerings, driven by subscriptions from a diverse investor base, made up of institutional, intermediary and individual investors and has broadened its suite of Singapore‑focused investment solutions to address evolving investor needs. These include the LionGlobal Short Duration Bond Fund (Active ETF SGD Class), the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund and the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold ETF, which is Singapore's first gold fund with allocated gold insured and securely vaulted in Singapore, underscoring the firm's focus on providing innovative, timely and market‑relevant solutions.

"Looking ahead, our focus remains on disciplined stewardship of capital and strengthening the depth and resilience of Singapore's capital markets through our equity, fixed income and gold offerings. Through a consistent investment approach, strong governance and close collaboration with OCBC, Great Eastern and other ecosystem partners, we are committed to contributing meaningfully to sustainable market development while delivering long‑term value for investors," added Mr Teo.

All data is sourced from Lion Global Investors and Bloomberg as at 6 April 2026 unless otherwise stated.

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You should read the prospectus and Product Highlights Sheet of the relevant fund which are available and may be obtained from Lion Global Investors Limited ("LGI") or any of its distributors, for further details including risk factors and consider if a fund is suitable for you and seek such advice from a financial adviser if necessary, before deciding whether to invest in the fund. Applications for units in our funds must be made on forms accompanying the prospectus.

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LionGlobal Singapore Trust Fund

The Fund's net asset value may have higher volatility as a result of its narrower investment focus on a limited geographical market, when compared to funds investing in global or wider regional markets.

LionGlobal Short Duration Bond Fund (Active ETF SGD Class)

The Fund is an actively managed fund. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details, including a discussion of certain factors to be considered in connection with an investment in the listed units of the Fund on the SGX-ST. The Fund may invest in Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments that carry elevated risks, including potential write-down, conversion to equity, suspended coupons and loss of capital.

LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund

The Fund's net asset value may have higher volatility due to its narrower investment focus (primarily in Gold (as defined in the prospectus)), when compared to funds with more diversified portfolios.

LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold ETF

The Fund's net asset value may have higher volatility due to its narrower investment focus (primarily in Gold (as defined in the prospectus)), when compared to funds with more diversified portfolios. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details, including a discussion of certain factors to be considered in connection with an investment in the listed units of the Fund on the SGX-ST.

LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold ETF

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