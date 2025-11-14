Lencare Launches the RiteFit Rails FreeForm Configurator

SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lencare has announced the launch of the RiteFit Rails FreeForm Configurator, a powerful tool that enables users to design, visualise, and quote RiteFit rail systems with unmatched precision and speed.

Discover how the Lencare RiteFit Rails FreeForm™️ Configurator is transforming the way builders and installers design, quote, and deliver rail solutions.

Building on the trusted foundation of the RiteFit modular handrail system, the RiteFit Rails FreeForm Configurator introduces a smarter and more flexible way to create rail layouts. With real-time 3D visualisation, intelligent component matching, and automatic specification generation, the configurator allows installers, estimators, and project managers to deliver professional results in a fraction of the time.

"Our goal with the RiteFit Rails FreeForm Configurator is to help our customers quote faster and win more jobs," said George Kharoufeh, General Manager at Lencare. "Seventy percent of jobs are won because they were the first ones through the door. Our tool allows builders to quote in a matter of minutes, even live on site."

Accessible directly through Daveweb, the online portal for Davcor Group, builders can log in, start a new project, and generate professional quotes in minutes instead of hours.

Key Benefits of the RiteFit Rails FreeForm Configurator

Real-time 3D visualisation to see designs before installation.

Fast, professional quoting that reduces turnaround times.

Smarter component selection for precise, compatible builds.

Full flexibility to handle both simple and complex rail layouts.

Seamless Daveweb integration for a faster, easier experience.

The launch of the RiteFit Rails FreeForm Configurator marks another step forward in Lencare's ongoing mission to make access and safety solutions simpler, smarter, and more efficient.

Lencare is a leading Australian supplier of access and safety products, including the innovative RiteFit Rails system. With a focus on quality, compliance, and customer-driven innovation, Lencare provides reliable solutions for aged care, healthcare, and commercial environments across Australia and New Zealand.

The RiteFit Rails FreeForm Configurator is now live and available to all users with a Daveweb account.

To request access or a demo, contact Lencare Business Manager, Richard Drayton.