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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KEENON showcases humanoid and service robots at WAIC

July 20, 2026 | 10:59
(0) user say
KEENON Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robot shipments, brought humanoid and specialised service robots to the same stage at WAIC 2026, presenting them as complementary forms of embodied intelligence.

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At WAIC 2026, KEENON Robotics is bringing humanoid and specialized service robots onto the same stage—not as competing concepts, but as complementary forms of embodied intelligence working across complete commercial service workflows.

Global Commercial Service Robot Shipments Leader KEENON Puts Humanoids to Work at WAIC 2026

According to IDC, KEENON ranked first worldwide in commercial service robot shipments in 2025, while maintaining its leadership in the global delivery robot market. IDC also sees the industry moving toward a more diversified, multi-form future, where different robot types are deployed according to the needs of specific tasks and environments. KEENON first propose such strategy and WAIC showcase brings that trend to life.

At the booth, the newly introduced hotel laundry scenario demonstrates this approach most clearly. Humanoid robots complete operational tasks such as loading and operating washing machines, retrieving clean laundry, and folding garments, while the DINERBOT T9 supports the wider delivery workflow. Together, they show how humanoid and specialized robots can divide responsibilities and collaborate within a real hotel operation.

Beyond the hotel workflow, KEENON applies the same role-based approach to food and retail service. Drawing on years of customer insight from restaurants and stores, XMAN-R1 takes on front-of-house tasks that combine interaction with object handling—from preparing drinks with NOWWA Coffee to responding to customer requests in dessert and retail settings. Rather than presenting isolated demonstrations, these scenarios show how KEENON is extending proven commercial service workflows into new humanoid capabilities, with every task performed autonomously and without teleoperation.

Through its "general-purpose humanoid + specialized service robot" strategy, KEENON is building a practical path for embodied intelligence: humanoids take on flexible operation and interaction tasks, while specialized robots continue to handle high-frequency delivery and cleaning. At WAIC 2026, KEENON is showing not just more robot forms, but a more complete model for commercial deployment.

With more than 100,000 service robots deployed worldwide across over 70 countries and regions, KEENON has been recognized by global renown brands across various sectors and widely deployed at major brands like Burger King, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hilton, BMW, Lego etc. From 10 to 20+ robots operating in single venues like Hotel Around Pyeongchang to a mixed fleet of 8 robots across 6 types at facilities like Shangri-La's Trader Hotel, making it world-first intelligent hotel with both humanoid and service robot, KEENON delivers proven multi-robot efficiency.

By PR Newswire

KEENON Robotics Co., Ltd.

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TagTag:
KEENON WAIC 2026 KEENON Robotics humanoid robots at WAIC commercial service robot shipments

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