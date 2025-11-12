Corporate

KEENON Robotics Unveils C55 Cleaning Robot at ISSA North America Expo

November 12, 2025 | 15:46
(0) user say
KEENON Robotics unveiled its professional medium-to-large area sweeping and scrubbing robot, the C55, at the ISSA North America Expo.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, KEENON Robotics unveiled its professional medium-to-large area sweeping and scrubbing robot, the C55, at the ISSA North America Expo. This marked the product's offline debut in North America. The event also showcased an array of star products from KEENON, including the C40 and C30 cleaning robots, the W3 hotel robot, the T10 delivery robot, and the high-payload transport robot S300, demonstrating the company's leadership in the service robotics sector through its full-category, full-scenario portfolio.

KEENON Robotics Unveils C55 Cleaning Robot at ISSA North America Expo, Showcases Full-Scene Portfolio

The C55 is engineered for indoor environments over 3,000㎡ and combines sweeping, scrubbing, and suction in one system. Its core innovations include:

Enhanced Cleanliness: Its triple-roller dry-wet separation design ensures scrubbing with clean water to prevent cross-contamination. Combined with 21,000Pa powerful suction, the robot leaves floors dry in 30 seconds without any streaks.

Ultra Efficiency: With a cleaning capacity of 2376㎡ per hour and an extra-large 110L water tank, it supports extended all-day operation, requiring only one refill per day.

Smart Operation: A 360° perception system that fuses LiDAR and stereo vision ensures precise obstacle avoidance. The robot supports remote management, automated reporting, and can dock for fully autonomous charging, sewage disposal, and water refilling, enabling complete hands-off operation.

Robust & Reliable: The dual-battery system enables 24/7 continuous operation with 5-second hot-swap capability. Its 5cm obstacle-climbing ability easily handles complex indoor terrains like speed bumps and cables.

KEENON's comprehensive cleaning portfolio addresses diverse scenarios from vast facilities to detailed corners, featuring the C40 for synchronized sweeping and scrubbing in commercial settings, the C30 for specialized carpet care, and the C20/C25 for daily maintenance.

Backed by this full-scene robotics matrix, KEENON provides intelligent collaborative solutions across sectors. In industrial environments, cleaning and high-payload transport robots can operate together, while in hotels, service and cleaning robots enhance operational efficiency and guest experience.

KEENON Robotics continues to secure the No. 1 global position in the commercial service robot market, holding the No. 1 rank worldwide by shipment share, according to the latest reports from IDC, a premier IT market intelligence firm. underscoring its industry leadership. Building on this proven track record, KEENON looks beyond standalone products to deliver integrated robotics solutions designed to help businesses achieve lower operating costs and higher productivity through intelligent transformation.

By PR Newswire

KEENON Robotics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
KEENON Robotics C55 ISSA North America Expo

