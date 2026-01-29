Jinchang Power Improves Customer Service Standards

JINCHANG, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, Li Ping, an enterprise person in charge, praised sincerely after finishing business at the power supply window of Jinchang Government Service Center: "With Party members' assistance and 'joint service' windows, handling electricity procedures has become much easier." State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company focuses on people's livelihood services and business environment optimization, providing convenient power services for market entities and the public through government-enterprise cooperation and Party building empowerment.

The company set up 3 Party member demonstration windows, launched special service campaigns, handled over 2,785 businesses in total, and shortened the approval process and time for enterprises to handle electricity services. It formed a flexible team of young backbones, forcing service compliance upgrading through cross-audit and error assessment. Meanwhile, it piloted "QR code shared electricity" services, with 6 sets of devices covering agricultural irrigation, street stalls and night markets, enabling "scan and use immediately".

In addition, the company promoted supporting construction of charging facilities, realizing synchronous implementation of old community renovation and charging facilities, full reservation of charging pile capacity in new communities, and elimination of non-direct supply communities in the region. It effectively integrated power services into people's livelihood scenarios, empowering people's well-being improvement and local development with high-quality power supply.