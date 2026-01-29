Corporate

Jinchang Power Deploys Drone Grid Inspection System

January 29, 2026 | 15:32
(0) user say
The electricity company implemented unmanned aerial vehicle technology for transmission line monitoring, using intelligent systems to enhance safety inspections across its distribution network.

JINCHANG, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company adopted drone autonomous inspection technology to conduct special patrols on backbone power lines crossing railways, highways and key corridors. It built a digital inspection system with the "Intelligent Eagle Eye" system, solving power grid operation and maintenance challenges under extreme weather and complex terrain, and safeguarding power supply security.

Focused on technological empowerment, the patrol innovatively adopted a closed-loop model of "3D modeling prediction + intelligent precision inspection". Based on the 3D point cloud model of lines to plan routes, drones equipped with infrared thermal imaging lenses and "Intelligent Eagle Eye" took off automatically, hovering to shoot key parts like towers and insulator strings, and uploading high-definition images in real time. They efficiently detected hidden hazards such as pin defects and micro-cracks, greatly improving inspection efficiency and defect recognition rate while reducing the risk of manual high-altitude operations.

So far, the company has completed refined drone patrols in 15 key cross-over sections, accurately identifying potential hazards. It will further deepen drone technology application, improve the "human-machine collaboration" model, strengthen power grid operation capabilities through technological innovation, and ensure stable winter power supply.

By PR Newswire

State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Jinchang Power Drone Grid Inspection System

