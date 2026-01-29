Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jinchang Power Company Supports Rural Agricultural Development

January 29, 2026 | 15:30
(0) user say
The utility provider enhanced electricity infrastructure serving agricultural operations in Jinchang, contributing to rural economic development through reliable power supply for farming communities.

JINCHANG, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company carried out special safe electricity inspection and publicity activities at the modern agricultural demonstration park in Xinhua Village, Ningyuanbao Town, Jinchang City. It boosted rural revitalization with reliable power guarantee and injected impetus into the income increase of characteristic agriculture.

As a key rural revitalization project, the park is built by a cooperative led by the village Party branch. Relying on over 100 solar greenhouses and steel-framed arch sheds, it has established a large-scale pollution-free fruit and vegetable planting system, with pepino melon as the core income-increasing variety.

Currently in the critical period of pepino melon expansion and coloring, electrical equipment in greenhouses runs at high load. The staff inspected potential hazards of circuits, switches and thermostats, rectified problems on site, popularized safe electricity knowledge, and strengthened the safety line. The company regularly provides electricity services for characteristic agriculture, optimizes rural power grid, and supports the high-quality development of the pepino melon industry. This year, the park is expected to produce 1,500 tons of fruits and vegetables, with sales exceeding 7.5 million yuan, and pepino melon contributes significantly.

By PR Newswire

State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Jinchang Power Rural Agricultural

Related Contents

Jinchang Power Deploys Drone Grid Inspection System

Jinchang Power Deploys Drone Grid Inspection System

Jinchang Power Improves Customer Service Standards

Jinchang Power Improves Customer Service Standards

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Sciwind Publishes Diabetes Drug Trial in Nature Communications

Sciwind Publishes Diabetes Drug Trial in Nature Communications

Blokees Showcases Range at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Blokees Showcases Range at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Jinchang Power Improves Customer Service Standards

Jinchang Power Improves Customer Service Standards

Jinchang Power Deploys Drone Grid Inspection System

Jinchang Power Deploys Drone Grid Inspection System

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Sciwind Publishes Diabetes Drug Trial in Nature Communications

Sciwind Publishes Diabetes Drug Trial in Nature Communications

Blokees Showcases Range at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Blokees Showcases Range at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Jinchang Power Improves Customer Service Standards

Jinchang Power Improves Customer Service Standards

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020