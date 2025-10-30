Intento cites 40 % cost drop via translation AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intento has released its 9th annual industry report, The State of Translation Automation 2025 (formerly State of Machine Translation).

The report analyzes the latest advances in translation automation and shows how AI improves translations to meet specific business and technical requirements. It gives global enterprises practical guidance to lift end-user satisfaction, drive adoption of multilingual systems, and align translation strategy and tooling with their specific language requirements.

Intento analyzed 46 machine translation engines and LLMs (large language models) across 11 language pairs, conducting full-text evaluations against five enterprise requirements: general translation quality, terminology, tone of voice, formatting (tag handling), and full-text consistency.

The report compares:

Off-the-shelf models—both NMT systems (e.g., Amazon, Baidu, DeepL, Google NMT, Microsoft, Oracle, Tencent ) and LLMs (e.g., Anthropic, Cohere, Gemini, LLaMA, OpenAI),

The same models adjusted to meet specific requirements using available customization options (excluding fine-tuning),

A multi-agent workflow (Translator → Reviewer → Post-Editor),

Human translation.

What the data shows