INCUBASE Arena Summer 2025 Draws One Hundred Thousand Fans

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INCUBASE Studio is thrilled to celebrate the resounding success of INCUBASE Arena, which attracted over 100,000 visitors across July and August in Hong Kong. Alongside this summer's first-ever "INCUBASE Arena Anime Festival", the venue, packed with exciting exhibitions, pop-up stores and interactive fan experiences, became the city's ultimate summer destination for anime fans.

A Summer of Unmissable Anime Moments

Anime lovers poured into INCUBASE Arena, the anime experience hub, to immerse themselves in a dynamic lineup of beloved titles. "The Cardcaptor Sakura Exhibition: The Enchanted Museum" concluded its international tour with a spectacular Hong Kong finale, featuring the HK-exclusive Kero-chan photo spot, a must-snap highlight for attendees. Nostalgia ran high at the "Digimon 25th Anniversary Exhibition", where classic scenes, Digivice displays, Digimon statues and a giant Omegamon photo zone brought cherished childhood memories vividly to life. The exhibition runs until September 21, giving fans a little extra time to join the adventure.

Visitors also explored the DanDaDan Pop-up Store, which recreated iconic scenes from the supernatural hit anime and offered a treasure trove of official merchandise. The "Kamen Rider Pop-up Store", the franchise's first-ever overseas official store, drew crowds with a life-size Kamen Rider Kuuga Pegasus Form statue and an extensive selection of collectibles. Adding to the excitement, the City Hunter Pop-up Store offered stylish merchandise inspired by the timeless classic, delighting longtime fans.

"Bringing exhibitions and pop-up stores from Japan to Hong Kong is never easy. It takes tremendous effort, trust and passion from our team at INCUBASE Studio," said Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio. "We're incredibly proud to have gained the confidence of our Japanese partners to deliver these overseas exhibitions and pop-ups — and many more to come — to anime fans in Hong Kong, across Asia and around the world."

Engaging Fans with Interactive Experiences

INCUBASE Arena also delivered experiences that brought characters even closer to fans. Meet & Greet sessions with Kamen Rider and Kero-chan delighted audiences, while limited-edition photo cards and interactive photo booths with different themed frames gave visitors exclusive mementos. Extending the excitement beyond the venue, INCUBASE Arena hosted online and offline giveaways, ensuring fans across the city could join in the fun.

To encourage participation across multiple activities during the "INCUBASE Arena Anime Festival", a stamp collection campaign allowed visitors to earn points by attending exhibitions and purchasing merchandise, which could be redeemed for tickets to upcoming showcases. Meanwhile, INCUShop ran a mega sale on selected items, making the summer especially rewarding for both dedicated collectors and casual visitors.

Building Momentum as Hong Kong's Anime Hub

With its diverse anime experiences and strong visitor turnout, INCUBASE Arena has become an essential landmark in Hong Kong's anime culture. It is not only well-loved by local and overseas fans but also a must-visit destination for tourists. More than just a summer festival, INCUBASE Arena is an important cultural hub, continuously delivering diverse and immersive exhibitions and events for anime enthusiasts.

Riding the wave of summer's success, INCUBASE Arena is preparing for an equally thrilling lineup in the months ahead. Fans can look forward to the spine-chilling "Junji Ito Horror House 2", the playful TAMAGOTCHI Pop-up Store, the emotionally resonant "GIVEN Exhibition", and more. These experiences will bring fans year-round surprises and further strengthen INCUBASE Arena's role as a vital hub of anime culture in Hong Kong and across the region.

