Hong Kong Nordic Walkathon Debuts with CCB Support

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Medical Group ("Virtus") and the Hong Kong Healthcare Foundation jointly announced today that they will co-host the inaugural 'Hong Kong Nordic Walkathon 2026', fully supported by China Construction Bank (Asia) ("CCB (Asia)"). This landmark health event is scheduled to take place on 1 March 2026, Sunday, at Tamar Park, Admiralty, marking the first large-scale Nordic walking event ever held in Hong Kong.

This pioneering initiative aims to introduce the extensive, evidence-based health benefits of Nordic Walking to the Hong Kong community. The event will feature three distinct categories designed for participants of all ages and fitness levels, with a total capacity of 5,000 walkers. Public registration for the event is now open. Please register via the official Virtus Integrated Passions (VIP) website. As the presenting partner, CCB (Asia) will offer an exclusive 15% registration discount for CCB (Asia) Credit Card or CCB Long Credit Card holders.

Participants can choose from three distances to ensure maximum inclusivity: a 300m Family Walk, a 1km Community Walk, and a 5km Challenge Walk—all set against the stunning backdrop of the Central waterfront. A carefully planned staggered start strategy will ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Samuel POON, CEO of Virtus Medical Group, stated "We are thrilled to bring the Hong Kong Nordic Walkathon to life as a cornerstone of our 'Virtus Integrated Passions' platform. This is far more than a one-day event — it marks the beginning of a sustainable health movement. Nordic Walking is a scientifically proven, full-body exercise accessible to everyone. Our goal is to empower thousands of individuals to take proactive steps towards better physical and mental well-being. Through pre-event workshops across all 18 districts and ongoing community programmes, we are building a foundation for lasting health transformation."

Ms. Annie Chen, CCB (Asia)'s Deputy Chief Executive, said "Upholding our 'customer-centric' philosophy, CCB (Asia) is dedicated to provide professional and comprehensive banking and wealth management services, while placing equal importance on the physical and mental well-being of our customers. Nordic walking is an activity suitable for all ages that enhances cardio function, muscle strength, and coordination. Moreover, participating as a team fosters social interaction and mental wellness. CCB (Asia) is proud to fully support 'Hong Kong Nordic Walkathon 2026,' introducing this beneficial emerging sport to the community and contributing to the vibrant diversity of major sporting events in Hong Kong."

Dr. HO Kai Leung, Chairman of the Hong Kong Healthcare Foundation, said "Preventive health is the cornerstone of a thriving society. The Hong Kong Nordic Walkathon exemplifies how multi-stakeholder collaboration between healthcare providers, corporate partners, and community organisations can drive meaningful public health outcomes. Our role is to ensure sponsorship funds are strategically allocated to create a world-class, safe, and impactful event. We believe this walkathon will inspire people of all ages to embrace more active lifestyles."

Nordic Walking, developed by the International Nordic Walking Federation (INWA) is an evidence-based activity that uses specially designed poles to engage up to 90% of the body's muscles. Compared to regular walking, it increases calorie expenditure by over 20% while delivering significant benefits for cardiovascular health, posture, and mental wellness.

The event represents a comprehensive collaboration, with the Newly Emerged Sports Association implementing district activities, the Nordic Walking Association of Hong Kong, China providing technical advisory support, and R2Gather managing event logistics.

Event Details: