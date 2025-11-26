Corporate

Hikvision showcases AIoT innovations at Bangkok commercial summit 2025

November 26, 2025 | 14:36
(0) user say
Hikvision's commercial summit 2025 has concluded successfully in Bangkok, showcasing AIoT innovations for intelligent commerce solutions across industries.

BANGKOK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision's Shaping Intelligence 2025 – Commercial Summit concluded successfully in Bangkok, Thailand, drawing over 350 global business leaders, technology partners, and industry experts during 20-21 November. The summit showcased how AIoT technologies are transforming building and retail sectors worldwide, while recognizing outstanding customer achievements in digital transformation.

AIoT powers intelligent commercial transformation

Vivianna Wong, President of Hikvision Pan Asia Pacific, officially opened the summit, emphasizing Hikvision's dedication to empowering businesses through open collaboration and cutting-edge AIoT solutions. "We have always been committed to growing together with our partners, which is what the summit's theme—Thriving Business—is all about," Wong said.

The summit also featured keynote presentations from distinguished speakers including Dr. Jonathan Reynolds from the University of Oxford on the future of commerce. Two panel discussions brought together industry leaders to explore sustainability in thriving industries and the practical journey of AI-powered retail implementation.

Real-world impact: global success stories

A major highlight of the summit was the showcase of customer success stories from around the world. Enterprises across diverse markets—from property developers and retail chains to engineering solution system integrators and parking operators—shared how Hikvision's AIoT solutions have delivered measurable results. The applications spanned optimizing building operations, enhancing retail security and loss prevention, revolutionizing parking management, and driving significant energy efficiency improvements.

These real-world implementations have demonstrated that digital transformation is not a distant concept, but a present reality that delivers tangible business value. Whether it's AI-driven HVAC systems reducing energy consumption in commercial properties or intelligent retail solutions enhancing customer experiences while improving operational efficiency, the impact of AIoT is being felt across industries worldwide. The diverse range of participants at the summit—representing businesses from multiple continents—underscored the universal applicability and growing adoption of intelligent commercial solutions.

The commercial transformation journey continues

As the summit concluded, the overarching message was clear: the future of commerce lies in the intelligent application of AIoT technologies, powered by open collaboration and shared innovation.

The Shaping Intelligence 2025 – Commercial Summit reinforced Hikvision's position as a trusted partner in the global digital transformation journey, with participants leaving Bangkok inspired, informed, and equipped with actionable insights to drive their own innovation initiatives.

By PR Newswire

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

