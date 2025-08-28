Henan launches digital tourism portal at Expo

TOKYO, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 21, 2025, the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province introduced its new global digital tourism platform—"Journey of Civilization Light"—in Japan during Expo 2025 Osaka. The launch represents a major step forward in strengthening international cultural and tourism exchange.

During Henan Week at the Expo, more than one thousand promotional brochures and themed giveaways were shared through interactive activities, sparking interest among attendees. Journey of Civilization Light is a digital showcase designed to highlight Henan's rich cultural legacy, historic landmarks, and scenic landscapes through immersive digital experiences. The platform provides global audiences with an accessible gateway to explore Henan's attractions in greater depth. At the same time, in-person promotions were carried out in Tokyo in collaboration with leading travel agencies, while the online campaign drew more than ten thousand views. Together, these efforts connected directly with prospective visitors and generated strong demand for Henan's tourism experiences in the Japanese market.

By building strategic partnerships with travel agencies in Osaka, Tokyo, and other key cities throughout Japan, and by sharing destination information widely, the initiative successfully reached its target audience. With the high profile of Expo 2025 and strong attention from international media, the campaign raised global awareness of the Laojia Henan brand and reinforced the cultural identity of "Henan, Where China Began." Together, these efforts set the stage for continued growth in inbound travel to Henan.