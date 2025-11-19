HyperStrong and LEAG sign EPC for German battery storage

COTTBUS and FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperStrong International (Germany) GmbH (HyperStrong), a subsidiary of Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., LTD. (688411.SH), and LEAG Clean Power GmbH, have signed an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract to deploy a 1.6 GWh utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Germany. Once completed, this project will become one of the largest battery storage facilities in Europe.

The new project GigaBattery Boxberg 400 will form part of LEAG's GigawattFactory concept – an integrated renewable energy hub combining photovoltaic and wind generation with flexible storage and hydrogen-ready power plants. The cooperation underscores LEAG's commitment to ensuring reliable, sustainable, and secure energy supply for Germany's future.

The Boxberg project will adopt HyperStrong's 4-hour energy storage system, based on its proven HyperBlock III product. HyperBlock III is a mature, field-verified utility-scale storage product designed for stable operation under diverse climatic conditions. The system combines liquid cooling technology, intelligent energy management, and superior safety performance, making it ideal for grid-scale applications in Europe's variable energy environment. Once operational, the system will provide critical grid services, support renewable integration, and enhance energy security for the region.

"With this project, we continue to accelerate our GigawattFactory strategy and expand the foundation for a carbon-neutral energy system," said Adi Roesch, CEO of LEAG Group. "Battery energy storage plays a crucial role in balancing renewable fluctuations and ensuring energy remains available when it is needed. Working with a technology-driven partner like HyperStrong enables us to deliver on this vision efficiently and at scale."

HyperStrong, with the EMEA regional headquarter in Frankfurt, Germany, is a Tier-1 global energy storage solution provider with extensive project experience across utility-scale and commercial & industrial applications. The company has deployed over 45 GWh of energy storage systems worldwide across more than 400 projects – offering high efficiency, safety, and reliability for BESS applications.

For this project, HyperStrong will serve as the EPC contractor, delivering a turnkey, full-station energy storage solution that covers engineering design, equipment supply, system integration, commissioning, grid connection, and long-term operation support.

"We are honored to partner with LEAG Clean Power on this landmark 1.6 GWh project, which demonstrates both companies' shared commitment to building a resilient, low-carbon energy future," said Dr. Jianhui Zhang, Chairman and CEO of HyperStrong. "This collaboration represents not only a milestone for our global strategy, but also a significant contribution to Germany's and Europe's renewable energy transition. Together, we are unlocking the potential of energy storage to power the next era of clean energy."

The cooperation between HyperStrong and LEAG Clean Power is part of a broader effort to expand large-scale energy storage capacity in Germany. The German government has reaffirmed the strategic importance of storage systems for achieving a secure, affordable, and sustainable electricity system.

"This partnership brings together complementary strengths – the energy expertise of LEAG Clean Power and HyperStrong's approach to ensure high technical availability and efficiency," said Thomas Brandenburg, CEO of LEAG Clean Power GmbH. "The project will set a new milestone for battery storage deployment in Europe and demonstrates the growing importance of global collaboration in achieving energy transition goals."

Pingyang Wang, Senior Vice President of HyperStrong International and President of EMEA Region, added, "We are truly honored that LEAG Clean Power has selected HyperStrong as their partner for the Boxberg project. This trust inspires us to bring our full expertise and commitment to deliver a project of the highest quality, while strengthening our long-term presence in Germany and supporting the energy transition across Europe."