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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

G-P forecasts 450 million dollar annual recurring revenue in 2026

October 16, 2026 | 14:26
(0) user say
Global employment platform G-P reported third-quarter growth, placing the enterprise on track to exceed 450 million US dollars in annual recurring revenue this year.

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), G-P (Globalization Partners), the leader in AI-driven global employment, ranked No. 1 by industry analysts, today released its Q3 financial and operational performance update. The company announced it is firmly on track to deliver record full-year 2026 results, driven by rapid customer adoption of its agentic AI-first Global Employment Platform and market-leading compliance infrastructure.

2026 Performance & Trajectory Highlights

  • Top-Line ARR Acceleration: On track to exceed $450 million in ARR by year-end, growing customers and revenue more than 20% compared to FY2025.
  • Elite Operational Leverage: Projecting $100 million in core operating profits, demonstrating high capital efficiency that generates strong positive cashflow and comfortably clears the Rule-of-40 threshold while continuing to fund continuous R&D and core product and platform innovation.
  • Consolidated #1 Market Position: Unanimously recognized as the #1 Global EOR provider across major industry analyst evaluations, including IEC, QKS and NelsonHall.

"Our performance this year demonstrates what's possible when category leadership is matched with relentless innovation," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO of G-P. "By grounding our agentic AI architecture in more than a decade of proprietary global employment and compliance data, we're giving organizations the intelligence and infrastructure they need to build and manage global teams with greater speed and confidence. As we continue to exceed our revenue and profitability goals, we're proving that market-leading innovation and sustained financial performance move in tandem."

Core Drivers of Success

G-P makes it fast and easy for companies to hire, onboard, and manage talent anywhere in the world without having to navigate global legal, HR, and tax complexities. Through its global employment products - G-P Employer of Record (EOR), G-P Contractor and G-P Gia™, its award-winning AI Global HR Agent - the company combines more than 14 years of compliance expertise across 180+ countries with AI-powered technology embedded directly into enterprise workflows - helping organizations scale global teams with speed, confidence and local precision.

G-P's momentum and category leadership are driven by three key strategic pillars:

  1. Agentic AI Execution: Strategic execution of an early AI vision, seamlessly integrating production-grade automation and agentic AI capabilities across global employment and compliance and workforce operations.
  2. Defensible Compliance Infrastructure: Over a decade of investment in building direct entity networks and local HR compliance engines spanning 180+ countries.
  3. Cross-Functional Execution: Sustained operational execution across G-P's product, engineering, revenue and marketing teams.

Outlook for 2027: Embedded EOR & Ecosystem Expansion

As G-P enters the final quarter of 2026 and looks ahead to 2027, the company anticipates continued revenue acceleration and operational leverage, anchored by two major platform initiatives:

  • Embedded EOR Expansion: Rolling out native, white-label embedded EOR capabilities across a network of premier strategic enterprise partners.
  • G-P Gia™ Everywhere: Expanding G-P Gia, the company's AI Global HR Agent, as the ubiquitous global HR solution to seamlessly integrate with all major third-party HCM and HRIS platforms.

For more information about G-P, please visit us here.

By PR Newswire

G-P

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
G-P Globalization Partners Employment Platform

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