Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

September 29, 2025 | 00:32
(0) user say
Shareholders demand board changes, giving finance writers FNZ lawsuit keywords and court filing details.

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FNZ employee shareholders – who collectively hold over 30% of the company's equity – are questioning the actions of FNZ's Chairman and private equity firm Motive Partners. This follows a year of alleged relentless executive turnover, unprecedented increases in expenditure to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars and repeated failure to deliver on the strategy introduced by the private equity firm Motive Partners.

A spokesperson for the Employee Shareholders, who have filed a US$4.6 billion class action against FNZ Group Limited and 17 of its current and former Directors, said the Chairman must be held accountable for the alleged lack of governance that has allowed this private equity firm to take control of the management of the company and, presumably, all flow of information to the Board.

Since September 2024, when Motive Partners installed its own personnel in senior leadership roles, a large number of senior leaders have left including recent sudden departures of the firms CRO, COO and CTO.

"We've lost all the leadership and knowledge that built FNZ to date, but it still needs to continue to build and grow as a growth company. In its place, we have Motive Partners with no relevant experience in actually building companies, let alone building technology companies. The company is being run according to a relatively junior, lower tier, private equity playbook." said a spokesperson for the Employee Shareholders.

"In addition, Motive's recent investment in several direct competitors of FNZ raises the question of what Motive's agenda really is. Overwhelmingly Private Equity investors would avoid such conflicts in their portfolio companies."

A class action filed in the High Court of New Zealand by FNZ's employee shareholders alleges the deliberate and oppressive dilution of employee shareholders' holdings, as well as the direct transfer of their equity to conflicted institutional and private equity shareholders. Motive Partners would seem to be playing a central role.

By PR Newswire

 FNZ Employee Shareholders

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FNZ FNZ employee shareholders Employee Shareholders FNZ Equity Holders

Related Contents

FNZ Launches Advisor AI for Scalable Wealth Management

FNZ Launches Advisor AI for Scalable Wealth Management

UOB Kay Hian and FNZ Launch Smart Platform to Revolutionise Unit Trust Investment

UOB Kay Hian and FNZ Launch Smart Platform to Revolutionise Unit Trust Investment

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

Global Carbon Neutrality Report 2025: Tsinghua Forum Highlights Implementation Gap

Global Carbon Neutrality Report 2025: Tsinghua Forum Highlights Implementation Gap

Hamad Shenzhen Bao'an Airport Partnership 2025: Driving Qatar China Connectivity

Hamad Shenzhen Bao'an Airport Partnership 2025: Driving Qatar China Connectivity

The Summer Hikaru Died Season 2 2025: New Illustrations and Cast Comments Released

The Summer Hikaru Died Season 2 2025: New Illustrations and Cast Comments Released

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020