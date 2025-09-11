FIND Design Fair Asia 2025: 250 Global Brands, 22 Countries, Marina Bay

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FIND – Design Fair Asia 2025 opens its fourth edition from 11 to 13 September at Marina Bay Sands, serving as the hub for thousands of designers, innovators, and industry leaders shaping Asia's design community. A platform to explore what's current, bold, and forward-looking, the curated fair brings together global icons and emerging creatives from over 22 countries. Featuring more than 250 brands and five national pavilions — from Italy, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore - FIND adds to the momentum of the Singapore Design Week.

The FIND Global Summit unites over 80 business and design leaders to tackle pressing topics across architecture, hospitality, property, and innovation. From Mario Cucinella to Simon Yu (Zaha Hadid Architects), Hossein Rezai-Jorabi (Ramboll), and Keiji Ashizawa, the Summit sparks dialogue and delivers strategies to help industries thrive.

This year, DesignSingapore Council's EMERGE@FIND embodies "Dialogue through Design". With over 76 designers and 800 sqm of works from Tokyo to Jakarta and Seoul to Mumbai, the showcase reflects Asia's role in shaping global design while celebrating identity, creativity, and cultural exchange.

The curated event is complemented by a bespoke VIP Buyer Program, which creates dedicated matchmaking between exhibitors and industry leaders, positioning the show not just as a marketplace, but as a platform where dialogue, collaboration, and opportunity converge.

ASEAN and Asia Pacific continue to drive growth in furniture and interior design, supported by booming hospitality sectors and luxury residential projects. Yet the industry faces challenges from rising costs and shifting supply chains. With the market projected to reach US$35.3 billion by 2027 (Mordor Intelligence), FIND – Design Fair Asia remains a vital gateway for global brands to navigate and tap into this dynamic region.

A perennial highlight at FIND - Design Fair Asia, the Italy Pavilion - once again supported by the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - will champion the artistry, heritage, and innovation of Made in Italy. From the refined craftsmanship of FAS Pendezza's iconic game tables and the bespoke outdoor elegance of Il Giardino di Legno, to Swan's timeless upholstered furniture and Composit's contemporary kitchens and interiors, Italy continues to set global standards in design excellence. Other brands featured in the Italian pavilion will showcase the country's diversity - spanning luxury leather accessories, fabrics, artisanal bedding, decorative paints, and Venetian glass. Together, these exhibitors embody the enduring values of Italian design: tradition married with innovation, craftsmanship elevated by technology, and products that balance timeless aesthetics with global relevance.

The Thailand Pavilion brings together a dynamic mix of heritage, innovation, and sustainability that defines the country's design identity today. Mobella showcases refined upholstery and home furnishings that blend comfort with international appeal, while PDM translates Thai culture into contemporary, globally resonant design. RES, the in-house brand of Kunakij Furniture Industry, highlights expertise in aluminium craftsmanship, and WASOO by Jarerntribhop pushes boundaries with sustainable creations made from rice straw and other bio-materials.

Maison Craft celebrates artisanal traditions by working with local communities and natural materials, while Dear Dome Group elevates interiors with high-quality flooring, skirting, and wall solutions. Adding a bold contemporary edge, Sculpture presents visionary "furniture of the future," including the world-renowned Sexy Chair, while Bendi-Bangkok pioneers solid wood bending with sustainable practices and cross-cultural collaborations.

FIND – Design Fair Asia 2025 also brings together an extraordinary line-up of exhibitors from across the globe. The Singapore Pavilion showcases Arte, Arterra, AID, Raritag x CCD, Crown Décor, Deluxe Systems, Ferrara (Keuco), Geberit, Oppolia, Prospec Surfaces, Veranda, and Woodmark; while Indonesia presents Aluveen, Cellux, Earthsensial, Inchi Living, and TACO.

From the Czech Republic Pavilion come Hunat, mmcite, Pačinek Glass, Ravak, and Sans Souci, alongside collectives from Hong Kong (CSI Floorings, Common Ground, and UVO International Group), France (Casamance), Japan (Anonimo Design, Sanyei Corporation, and Takesada Shoten), and China (Bonas, JNJ Mosaic, Knights Craft, Raritag, and Shanghai Danilo) - a powerful showcase of global creativity converging in Singapore.

Design inspiration takes shape through a series of thoughtfully crafted showcases that blend heritage, innovation, and imagination. Italian brand Danilo, known for its artistic wall decoration materials gracing elegant residences, historic landmarks, and the boutiques of the world's most prestigious fashion houses, unveils a booth inspired by the forest's layered ecosystem and the grandeur of the Roman Colosseum – an architectural focal point designed to draw visitors deeper into its world.

Showcasing over 20 brands, the Thailand Pavilion explores "Living Thai Space: The Power of Absence", where contemporary Thainess emerges through stillness, balance, and spatial purity, inviting visitors to engage with design as mood, presence, and essence.

The Indonesia Pavilion celebrates the nation's culture, innovation, and sustainability through nine exhibitors, featuring cutting-edge materials and local SMEs. Anchored in the "Embracing the Earth Society" concept, it showcases visionary brands and talents, reflecting Indonesia's progressive presence on the global design stage.

Wallcovering specialist Arte, celebrated globally for its craftsmanship, creativity, and luxurious materials, introduces a stand conceived as a natural oasis, where organic forms, green accents, and designer furnishings create a refined yet welcoming setting that encourages discovery and dialogue.

Completing this constellation of immersive environments, the FIND – Global Summit theatre, designed by award-winning studio A Life by Design, draws from the Nation of Design theme with a bold yet sophisticated palette of Singaporean red balanced with seasonal tones, futuristic portals, and over 1,000 metres of finely detailed fabric. This layered and immersive installation, framed by ombré string screens from Anonimo, is further elevated with seating by Events Partners and carpet and furniture by Mill, crafted from recycled materials – positioning Singapore at the forefront of global design dialogue while offering a space that is both symbolic and transformative.

FIND – Global Summit assembles over 80 speakers from 23 countries for three days of high-level dialogue on design, architecture, and business, tackling themes from urban resilience and AI innovation to purposeful luxury and cultural identity. Headline names include Mario Cucinella on Creative Empathy; Simon Yu of Zaha Hadid Architects on Urban Transformation: Architecture as a Catalyst for Change; Hossein Rezai-Jorabi of Ramboll on One Past, Many Futures, Multiple Presents; and Keiji Ashizawa on Layering Volumes: A Holistic Approach to Space and Object.

They are joined by Angela Spathonis of Gensler, Shumin Zheng of SOM, and Erin Juhl of EDG Design, bringing critical female perspectives on how design can address today's most pressing social, cultural, and environmental challenges. Among the diverse sessions, highlights include contributions from the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD) on how lighting shapes identity and human connection; the Asia-Pacific Space Designers Association (APSDA) on cultural heritage as a catalyst for tech-driven sustainability; and the Society of Interior Designers Singapore (SIDS), which explores closing the gap between design education and industry practice. In support of the local professional community, all Summit sessions are coupled with complimentary SIDAC CPD points, enabling practitioners to gain up to six points across the three-day programme.

EMERGE @ FIND returns this September with its most expansive edition yet, growing beyond Southeast Asia into a Pan-Asian showcase. Presented by DesignSingapore Council (Dsg) and supported by FIND – Design Fair Asia, the platform introduces Edwin Low, founder of Singapore brand SUPERMAMA, as its first Singaporean co-curator alongside Suzy Annetta. This year's line-up features over 75 designers and more than 100 works, welcoming new voices from China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan region, alongside established names from across Southeast Asia.

Among them are seven designers recognised as this year's FIND Social Trailblazers: Threadapeutic, AlvinT and Lana Daya from Indonesia; OK Kim from Korea; Meyte Chen and Clark Mendoza from the Philippines; and Amalgame from Vietnam - each bringing bold new perspectives to one of the region's most dynamic design showcases.

FIND's VIP Buyer Programme (VBP) drives high-value business matching between top-tier exhibitors in design, furniture, lighting, and home/office décor, and pre-qualified buyers from across Southeast Asia. With a curated agenda and pre-scheduled meetings, the programme ensures meaningful connections with distributors, interior design firms, retail groups, property developers, architects, HoReCa leaders, and even high-net-worth individuals - buyers who are poised to generate significant revenue for participating brands. Beyond product discovery, each hosted buyer follows a tailored schedule that may include one-to-one meetings with solution providers, recommended summit sessions, and curated site visits, ensuring a comprehensive view of the industry's latest offerings. With 250 international brands on display, the VBP is set to amplify business opportunities and deliver measurable value for both buyers and exhibitors at FIND.

Admission to the FIND-Global Summit at the FIND-Design Fair Asia is free. Pre-register for free before 11 September 2025. On-site, same-day entry is available at S$39 per person to the B2B event.

