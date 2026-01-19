Corporate

Families Urged to Prioritise Children's Eye Health

January 19, 2026 | 15:00
(0) user say
Vision experts encourage parents to make children's eye care a household priority this year, recommending practical steps to monitor screen time and support healthy visual development.

SYDNEY, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins, many Australian families take the opportunity to reset routines and focus on healthier habits. From sleep schedules to study time, January often becomes a moment to reassess how children learn and grow at home.

One area that deserves more attention is eye comfort during daily learning activities. With children spending increasing amounts of time reading, writing and using digital devices, the quality of their study environment can play an important role in long-term wellbeing.

Research shows that lighting quality influences visual comfort and study focus, making it a key consideration for families setting up or refreshing learning spaces at home.

A Practical Resolution for Everyday Learning

For primary and secondary school students, homework often involves a mix of paper-based tasks and screen-based learning. Inconsistent or poorly positioned lighting can lead to unnecessary eye strain and fatigue.

Designed with children in mind, the BenQ MindDuo 2 Reading Desk Lamp supports a wide range of learning activities through balanced, glare-reducing illumination. Its ultra-wide light coverage helps ensure consistent brightness across the desk, while the concealed light source minimizes direct glare, an important feature for younger users.

As families look ahead to the year, investing in a healthier study environment can be a simple yet meaningful resolution, one that supports children's comfort, focus and long-term eye care beyond the classroom.

To help reduce discomfort and distraction, MindDuo 2 uses a concealed light source that minimizes direct glare, an important feature for younger users.

Recognizing modern learning habits, MindDuo 2 includes Dual Smart Dimming Modes:

  • Paper Reading Mode (5700K) for bright, balanced illumination during reading and writing
  • Screen Reading Mode (4000K) to reduce central brightness and minimize screen glare during digital tasks
    BenQ is offering special pricing on MindDuo 2 desk lamp from 19th January to 1st February 2026.

Available at the BenQ Shop https://benqurl.biz/3LCqRD2

By PR Newswire

BenQ Australia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
eye health Children's Eye Health

