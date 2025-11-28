Ensign InfoSecurity wins best MNC vendor at Cybersecurity Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensign InfoSecurity, Asia Pacific's largest pure-play, end-to-end cybersecurity service provider, announced today that it has been named the winner of The Cybersecurity Awards (TCA) 2025 in the MNC Vendor category. This reaffirms the organisation's position as one of the region's leading providers of advanced, intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. The award marks Ensign's third win, following earlier recognition in 2022 and 2023, and underscores the company's continued leadership, innovation, and contribution to Singapore's cyber ecosystem.

Organised by the Association of Information Security Professionals with support from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, TCA celebrate excellence across the cybersecurity ecosystem including outstanding organisations that demonstrate brilliance in innovation, industry contribution, talent development, and the strengthening of national cyber resilience.

Charles Ng, Chief Executive Officer at Ensign InfoSecurity, said, "We are grateful and humbled to receive the award. Over the years, Ensign has had the privilege of serving clients across the world and we do not take this responsibility lightly. We will continue to work hard and build capabilities to better serve them."

Ensign's win reflects the company's sustained commitment to innovation through its dedicated R&D arm - Ensign Labs; its investment in next-generation AI-driven defence with the latest launch of Agentic Security Operations Centre; and its ongoing efforts in nurturing cybersecurity talent through internships, technical pathways, community initiatives, and public education programmes. The company's work in the regional ecosystem, ranging from contributions to national frameworks, global research collaborations, sector-wide drills, and participation in international cyber governance dialogues, further strengthens Singapore's reputation as a hub for cybersecurity expertise and cyber diplomacy.

