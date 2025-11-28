Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ensign InfoSecurity wins best MNC vendor at Cybersecurity Awards 2025

November 28, 2025 | 15:24
(0) user say
Ensign InfoSecurity has been crowned best MNC vendor at The Cybersecurity Awards 2025, recognising its cybersecurity excellence.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensign InfoSecurity, Asia Pacific's largest pure-play, end-to-end cybersecurity service provider, announced today that it has been named the winner of The Cybersecurity Awards (TCA) 2025 in the MNC Vendor category. This reaffirms the organisation's position as one of the region's leading providers of advanced, intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. The award marks Ensign's third win, following earlier recognition in 2022 and 2023, and underscores the company's continued leadership, innovation, and contribution to Singapore's cyber ecosystem.

Organised by the Association of Information Security Professionals with support from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, TCA celebrate excellence across the cybersecurity ecosystem including outstanding organisations that demonstrate brilliance in innovation, industry contribution, talent development, and the strengthening of national cyber resilience.

Charles Ng, Chief Executive Officer at Ensign InfoSecurity, said, "We are grateful and humbled to receive the award. Over the years, Ensign has had the privilege of serving clients across the world and we do not take this responsibility lightly. We will continue to work hard and build capabilities to better serve them."

Ensign's win reflects the company's sustained commitment to innovation through its dedicated R&D arm - Ensign Labs; its investment in next-generation AI-driven defence with the latest launch of Agentic Security Operations Centre; and its ongoing efforts in nurturing cybersecurity talent through internships, technical pathways, community initiatives, and public education programmes. The company's work in the regional ecosystem, ranging from contributions to national frameworks, global research collaborations, sector-wide drills, and participation in international cyber governance dialogues, further strengthens Singapore's reputation as a hub for cybersecurity expertise and cyber diplomacy.

For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com.

By PR Newswire

Ensign InfoSecurity

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ensign InfoSecurity MNC vendor Cybersecurity Awards 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Himel drives global growth with ALTIVO, advancing Powering Infinity vision

Himel drives global growth with ALTIVO, advancing Powering Infinity vision

UTM innovators Eswaran Mohan and Renuga Nair shape Asia's digital future

UTM innovators Eswaran Mohan and Renuga Nair shape Asia's digital future

State Grid Jinchang Gansu achieves direct supply to all residential communities

State Grid Jinchang Gansu achieves direct supply to all residential communities

IMS25 convenes global leaders in Riyadh to shape MICE industry future

IMS25 convenes global leaders in Riyadh to shape MICE industry future

VARON offers Black Friday deals for respiratory health this season

VARON offers Black Friday deals for respiratory health this season

ALLUONE launches customised plant-care solution as market grows

ALLUONE launches customised plant-care solution as market grows

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020