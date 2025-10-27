Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EggNest Complete System Cuts Cath Lab Radiation TCT 2025 Data Show Shielding That Works

October 27, 2025 | 12:47
(0) user say
At the 2025 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® Conference, Dr. Jarrod Frizzell of The Christ Hospital presented real-world studies¹,² demonstrating that the EggNest™ Complete Radiation Protection System from Egg Medical, Inc. dramatically reduces radiation exposure for all members of the interventional team-including physicians, nurses, and technologists-compared to traditional shielding methods.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT) Conference, Dr. Jarrod Frizzell of The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati, OH) presented real-world studies¹,² demonstrating that the EggNest™ Complete Radiation Protection System from Egg Medical, Inc. (Roseville, MN) dramatically reduces radiation exposure for all members of the interventional team — including physicians, nurses, and technologists — compared to traditional shielding methods. During X-ray–guided cardiovascular procedures, scatter radiation poses a well-documented occupational hazard for Cath lab personnel, contributing to increased risks of cancer, cataracts, and cardiovascular disease. Conventional lead aprons, while offering some protection, have led to a high prevalence of orthopedic injuries among operators and staff.

In the studies presented, the average operator scatter radiation dose during coronary and PCI procedures using the EggNest Complete System was only 0.16 mRem per case. For context, the annual occupational exposure limit in the U.S. is 5,000 mRem—meaning an operator would need to perform over 31,000 cases before nearing that limit. With the typical interventionalist performing 300–500 cases annually, this technology enables a career's worth of procedures with minimal exposure, often without the need for heavy lead aprons.

Teamwide protection was also demonstrated: nurses and technologists recorded average exposures of just 0.03 mRem per case, further confirming the EggNest System's ability to safeguard the entire room.

"Having a radiation protection system that consistently protects my entire team as well as or better than the heavy lead we wore in the past means we're taking care of patients and ourselves," said Dr. Jarrod Frizzell.

Dr. Robert Riley, Chief Scientific Advisor for Egg Medical and interventional cardiologist at Overlake Medical Center (Seattle, WA), added:

"These real-world results reinforce what prior studies have shown — the EggNest Complete System is the only solution proven to significantly reduce radiation exposure for every member of the team. By enabling staff to perform procedures with ultralight or no lead aprons, we can also dramatically reduce orthopedic injuries associated with traditional protection."

Dr. Frizzell and colleagues are continuing their evaluation of the EggNest System in structural heart and electrophysiology procedures, expanding the evidence base for its use across a broad range of X-ray–guided interventions.

References

  1. Comparison of Standard Shielding versus Next-Generation Radiation Shielding System with Light Lead Apron. Raviteja Guddeti, MD, Korey Haddox, DO, Stephen Rudick, MD, Jarrod Frizzell, MD, Christian W. Schmidt, MS, PhD, Sitaramesh Emani, MD, Timothy D. Henry, MD, Dean J. Kereiakes, MD, Robert Riley, MD, MS, Puvi Seshiah, MD, James Kong, MD, John D. Corl, MD, Samantha Tribble, RN, Becca Harper, DNP, Ashley Bias, RN, Santiago Garcia, MD. Presented October 26, 2025 at TCT 2025.
  2. Comparative Effectiveness of a Novel Scatter Radiation Shielding System Versus Standard Shielding. Jarrod Frizzell, MD, Sergey Gurevich, MD, Christian W. Schmidt, MS, PhD, Sitaramesh Emani, MD, Raviteja Guddeti, MD, Korey Haddox, DO, Robert Riley, MD, MS, Timothy D. Henry, MD, Dean J. Kereiakes, MD, James Kong,MD, Stephen Rudick, MD, Samantha Tribble, RN, Becca Harper, DNP, Ashley Bias, RN, Santiago Garcia, MD. Presented October 26, 2025 at TCT 2025.

More information about Egg Medical is available at https://eggmedical.com.

By PR Newswire

Egg Medical

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EggNest Radiation Protection System Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Interventional Cardiovascular Procedures

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Cisco and G42 build secure AI cloud for UAE

Cisco and G42 build secure AI cloud for UAE

SI Group unveils NY hub to speed greener additives

SI Group unveils NY hub to speed greener additives

Sisram posts Q3 sales jump on injectable devices

Sisram posts Q3 sales jump on injectable devices

MOVUS grabs IMARC award for AI that predicts mill failures

MOVUS grabs IMARC award for AI that predicts mill failures

Fosun Pharma Announces 2025Q3 Financial Results

Fosun Pharma Announces 2025Q3 Financial Results

Natura Bissé named exclusive spa brand for top hotels

Natura Bissé named exclusive spa brand for top hotels

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cisco and G42 build secure AI cloud for UAE

Cisco and G42 build secure AI cloud for UAE

SI Group unveils NY hub to speed greener additives

SI Group unveils NY hub to speed greener additives

Sisram posts Q3 sales jump on injectable devices

Sisram posts Q3 sales jump on injectable devices

MOVUS grabs IMARC award for AI that predicts mill failures

MOVUS grabs IMARC award for AI that predicts mill failures

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020