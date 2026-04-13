Domino's Pizza China reports strong Q1 expansion

HONG KONG, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (1405.HK), Domino's exclusive master franchisee for the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, continued to unlock the potential of China's underpenetrated pizza market amid a complex and evolving consumption landscape in Q1 2026. Backed by its proven 4D strategy – Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery, and Digital – the Company delivered simultaneous progress in store expansion and operational quality, underscoring its robust business resilience and long-term growth potential.

In terms of store development, DPC Dash continued to follow a disciplined "go broader, go deeper" expansion strategy, strategically "deepening" penetration in existing cities to enhance market share and "broadening" its reach into new markets. According to DPC Dash's First Quarter 2026 Investor Fact Sheet ("Investor Fact Sheet"), as of March 31, 2026, DPC Dash's total store count reached 1,462 stores across 72 cities, representing a net increase of 147 stores and expansion into 12 new cities compared to the end of 2025. On January 24, DPC Dash opened its 1,405th store in Sanya, Hainan Province, marking a symbolic milestone as the store count matched the company's stock ticker on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). As of March 31, the Company's net new stores, stores under construction, and stores signed represent 65% of the full-year 2026 store opening target, with the pace of expansion far exceeding expectations. Non-Tier 1 cities have become the Company's main growth engine, while Tier 1 cities continue to provide a resilient, high-quality revenue base with proven unit economics.

Newly opened stores in new markets continued to deliver strong performance. DPC Dash now holds all of the top 50 positions for first 30-day sales among Domino's network of more than 22,100 stores globally, fully demonstrating the enormous potential of the Chinese market and the Company's outstanding operational capabilities. In terms of store count, the Chinese Mainland market has remained the 3rd largest international market within Domino's Pizza's global system.

In terms of its Digital strategy, the Company has significantly broadened its consumer base while deepening its understanding of consumer preferences. In the first quarter of 2026, DPC Dash continued to drive product innovation, introducing new global flavors including the Year of the Horse New Year limited-edition Yak Beef Matsutake Ham Fortune Pizza, the classic upgraded Bolognaise Plus Pizza, the innovative Snowball Cheese Margherita Pizza, and the Quadruple Cheese Grand Slam Pizza catering to cheese lovers, while also iterating the product portfolio with two new rice and pasta dishes, offering customers greater choice and enhanced value. These new offerings resonated strongly with consumers, effectively supporting consumer preference and sales growth even in a soft consumption environment and highly competitive market.

In terms of marketing activities, the Company brought back the classic "Mega Week" promotion and extended the "Crazy Tuesday & Wednesday" offer through Thursday, further boosting customer visits and order volume via value-driven promotions. Meanwhile, the Company collaborated with the Dunhuang Museum to offer exclusive Chinese cultural and creative (C&C) products, integrating traditional cultural elements into the brand experience, further strengthening brand affinity and cultural identity.

The expansion of the Company's loyalty program validates the success of its digital strategy. As of March 31, 2026, the loyalty program membership exceeded 38.8 million, compared to 27.2 million in the same period of 2025. Over the past 12 months, 17.6 million new customers placed their first orders with Domino's Pizza China. The accumulated user data helps the Company to achieve personalized recommendations, precision marketing, and efficient operations, further enhancing user stickiness and repeat purchase rates.

With further strengthened brand equity and rising brand momentum, DPC Dash will continue to execute its 4D strategy, planning to add approximately 350 net new stores during the full year 2026 to further enhance market penetration.

DPC Dash has gained inclusion in major indices including the Hang Seng Composite Index and Stock Connect programs, demonstrating capital market recognition of the Company's development prospects. With its strong execution track record, attractive store economics, and operational efficiency, the Company continues to deliver robust performance in a dynamic and competitive environment, creating sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.

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