Domino's China Reaches 1,405 Stores

January 26, 2026 | 14:18
The pizza chain marked a symbolic achievement with its Sanya location, reaching a store count that mirrors its Hong Kong stock exchange ticker number.

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), the exclusive master franchisee for Domino's Pizza in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR, today announced the opening of its 1,405th store in the city of Sanya, in southern Hainan Province. The milestone was achieved on January 24, 2026, marking a symbolic milestone as the store count matches the Company's stock ticker on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

Hainan is the southernmost province of China that's known for its tropical climate, beach resorts and forested, mountainous interior, and is sometimes called "China's Hawaii." With the addition of Sanya, as of January 24, 2026, the Company has now entered 72 cities in the Chinese Mainland.

The milestone store opening comes on the heels of DPC Dash's exceptional 2025 performance, during which the Company successfully achieved its full-year store expansion targets and strengthened its leading position in China's pizza market. Throughout 2025, DPC Dash added 307 net new stores and expanded into 21 new cities, bringing its total footprint to 60 cities across the Chinese Mainland as of December 31, 2025.

Reaching 1,405 stores – a number that mirrors DPC Dash's stock ticker – is more than a numerical coincidence; it represents the convergence of the Company's operational excellence and market confidence in its development path. This milestone reflects the success of the Company's 'go broader, go deeper' store network expansion strategy and the strong consumer demand for the Domino's Pizza brand across the Chinese Mainland's highly diverse markets.

Moving forward, DPC Dash will continue to deepen its 4D strategy of Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery, and Digital, exploring China market consumption potential while maintaining innovation and sustainable operations to provide Chinese consumers with exceptional value and deliciousness.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com
For official company announcements, please visit www.hkexnews.hk

By PR Newswire

DPC Dash Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Domino Domino's Pizza China HKEX

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
