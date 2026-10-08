Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DITP promotes Thai cinema sector at ACFM South Korea

October 08, 2026 | 11:12
(0) user say
Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion led national film companies to the Asian Contents & Film Market in Busan to expand international media distribution.

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2026 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has announced its readiness to bring Thai companies in the film and content industry to the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) 2026, a major marketplace for content and film in Asia, taking place in Busan, Republic of Korea, from October 10–13, 2026. This year, Thailand has been selected as ACFM's first-ever Country of Honor, providing an important opportunity to showcase the capabilities of Thailand's film and content industry to an international audience. DITP will also host the flagship networking event "Thai Night Busan 2026" to promote Thailand's entertainment industry and strengthen international partnerships.

AW-FB-THAINIGHT-BUSAN-1920x1080

The Republic of Korea is one of the world's leading countries in film and entertainment and a major hub for Asia's content industry. Its annual content exports exceed USD 12 billion, and it plays a prominent role in global digital media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. DITP supported Thailand's film and entertainment industry at ACFM consistently from 2012 to 2019. However, Thai Night activities has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of the event reflects the growing international interest in and recognition of Thai films, series, animation, and digital content.

DITP is deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi will graciously preside over the opening ceremony of Thai Night Busan 2026. Her Royal Highness's longstanding support has provided great encouragement to Thailand's entertainment industry. Her gracious presence will lend great distinction to the event and further enhance its international profile. The event will take place on October 11, 2026, at Park Hyatt Busan, under the theme "Reimagining Thailand," presenting the country's capabilities and fresh perspectives through creativity and its content industry.

DITP and the Department of Cultural Promotion will jointly organise the Thailand Pavilion at ACFM 2026, bringing 20 Thai companies to participate in business matching alongside Thai Night Busan 2026. These activities aim to facilitate co-production discussions, sales and licensing of Thai content, expansion into overseas markets, and networking between Thai companies and international buyers, investors, creators, directors, and media representatives across film, television, series, animation, and related services.

The initiative also aims to showcase Thailand's creative capabilities and approaches to producing quality content, while connecting business development with the country's food, culture, lifestyle, and tourism destinations. This initiative will drive exports, strengthen Thailand's global brand, and support the growth of Thailand's creative economy.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DITP Thailand International Trade Promotion Asian Contents & Film Market

Related Contents

Vitals launches digital telehealth doctor consultations across Thailand

Vitals launches digital telehealth doctor consultations across Thailand

Thailand targets 80 billion dollars in semiconductor investment by 2050

Thailand targets 80 billion dollars in semiconductor investment by 2050

Vietnamese-made Kim Long buses debut in Thailand

Vietnamese-made Kim Long buses debut in Thailand

Bangkok Hospital Group opens specialised cancer institute in Phuket

Bangkok Hospital Group opens specialised cancer institute in Phuket

Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand

Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand

Thailand outlines high-income investment blueprint at Bangkok Business Summit 2026

Thailand outlines high-income investment blueprint at Bangkok Business Summit 2026

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Allnex updates executive structure to accelerate corporate growth

Allnex updates executive structure to accelerate corporate growth

Jazz Hipster introduces 96kHz wireless audio hardware platform

Jazz Hipster introduces 96kHz wireless audio hardware platform

Hong Kong hosts international landscape architecture congress in October

Hong Kong hosts international landscape architecture congress in October

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Allnex updates executive structure to accelerate corporate growth

Allnex updates executive structure to accelerate corporate growth

Jazz Hipster introduces 96kHz wireless audio hardware platform

Jazz Hipster introduces 96kHz wireless audio hardware platform

Hong Kong hosts international landscape architecture congress in October

Hong Kong hosts international landscape architecture congress in October

DITP promotes Thai cinema sector at ACFM South Korea

DITP promotes Thai cinema sector at ACFM South Korea

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020