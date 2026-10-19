Creative Young Entrepreneur 2026 showcases five young businesses

The final round of the Creative Young Entrepreneur (CYE) took place in Hanoi on the afternoon of October 16, featuring five businesses: AirX Carbon, IBAS, Blue Ocean Community, Ngu Thuyen Hueritage, and Real Bean Coffee.

AirX Carbon emerged as the overall winner with its Netzero Pallet product line, which comprises bio-based pallets manufactured from agricultural by-products. The solution aims to reduce reliance on wood and plastic in logistics operations.

According to company-provided information, the product is currently available in six markets: Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the US.

AirX Carbon's presentation at the final round. Photo: Ha Vy

Ngu Thuyen Hueritage offers an experiential tourism model on the Huong River in Hue city, combining sightseeing cruises, dining, traditional Hue Folk Music performances, and introductions to local culture.

The business began operations in 2025. According to the company, its content has generated 2.1 million views on Meta Business Suite, while annual revenue stands at approximately $200,000-400,000. Nevertheless, the judging panel noted that the company's revenue had yet to reflect its full growth potential.

Ngu Thuyen Hueritage. Photo: Ha Vy

Blue Ocean Community secured third place with a business model built around an ecosystem that helps Vietnamese professionals access remote employment opportunities in international markets. The company combines learning communities, one-on-one mentoring, interview preparation, CV optimisation, and its ViecRemote recruitment platform.

In addition to the top three awards, the organisers presented two further awards recognising businesses with distinctive strengths in their products and teams. Real Bean Coffee received the Breakthrough Product Award for its Fine Robusta coffee development model, which connects production at the source with end markets. The company currently works directly with more than 200 farming households across approximately 130 hectares cultivated under an agroforestry model.

IBAS received the Promising Team Award for its model that enables partners to produce microbial biomass directly at shrimp farming sites, eliminating the need to transport finished products from manufacturing facilities.

IBAS received the Promising Team Award. Photo: Ha Vy

“What stands out about this year's Top 5 is that all the businesses have moved beyond the idea stage and are addressing concrete market challenges. Each model takes a different approach, yet all demonstrate a willingness to experiment, the ability to adapt, and a proactive search for new avenues of growth,” said Tran Anh Khoi, head of the CYE 2026 Organising Committee.

“The mentoring process and Pitch Day also helped the teams reassess their business models from the perspectives of operations, finance, and real-world scalability.”

From bio-based pallets made from agricultural by-products and microbial technology for shrimp farming to AI-powered family care platforms, heritage tourism, and Fine Robusta coffee, this year's Top 5 spans a diverse range of industries and business models.

What these businesses have in common is that their products or services are already on the market. Some have established export operations, generated revenue, built customer networks, or developed tangible sourcing areas.

At the event, the organisers noted that, as the private sector plays an increasingly important role in economic growth, young Vietnamese businesses are actively exploring new business models, applying technology, and tapping into market needs that still offer considerable room for growth.

“The diversity of the CYE 2026 Top 5 offers a glimpse into the experimental mindset, adaptability, and approach to solving concrete business challenges demonstrated by the next generation of entrepreneurs,” the organising committee said.

Under the theme “Hardened by Challenges,” CYE 2026 focuses on businesses that have moved beyond the idea stage and are validating their business models in the market.

The Top 5 were selected following more than two months of evaluation rounds, Pitch Day, and one-on-one mentoring. Advancing from the Top 20, participating teams had the opportunity to reassess their business models, growth strategies, financial performance, and ability to pitch to investors, with guidance from mentors representing a wide range of industries.