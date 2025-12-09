Corporate

COSRX joins inaugural KALH Honors celebrating Korean American leaders

December 09, 2025 | 09:58
(0) user say
Skincare brand COSRX joins the inaugural Korean American Leaders in Hollywood Honors to celebrate global creativity and representation in entertainment.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the award-winning K-beauty brand trusted worldwide for its science-backed and skin-friendly formulations, proudly served as the official skincare partner of the inaugural Korean American Leaders in Hollywood (KALH) Honors, a landmark event recognizing Korean American leadership and expanding diversity shaping today's entertainment landscape.

Celebrating Leaders Shaping Global Entertainment

The first-ever KALH Honors marked a meaningful moment for the industry. It brought together hundreds of Korean American actors, directors, producers, and cultural leaders redefining modern storytelling. Standout honorees included Director Park Chan-wook, Actor Lee Byung Hun, and Filmmaker Maggie Kang, each recognized for their distinctive contributions across film, television, and animation, from Park Chan-wook's international acclaim for No Other Choice, to Lee Byung Hun's standout performance, to Maggie Kang's record-breaking success with K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Celebrating Global Creativity and Communities, A Partnership Rooted in Purpose

COSRX's role as official skincare partner reflects its ongoing dedication to empowering individuals and championing diversity. Rooted in Korean innovation and embraced globally, the brand supports communities that drive meaningful cultural progress.

"Community has always been at the heart of COSRX," said a brand Representative. "Beauty resonates most deeply when it celebrates who really you are, and the KALH Honors remind us of the influence and importance of representation."

COSRX Showcases Peptide Innovation

Recognized as a leader in next-generation K-beauty, COSRX is gaining global attention for its peptide-powered skin and haircare innovations. Once considered a premium ingredient category, peptides now anchor COSRX's accessible, high-performance formulations engineered for visible results.

  • The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum: A lightweight, multi-targeting first-step serum that refines pores, smooths fine lines, and brightens uneven tone - while boosting the absorption and performance of all products layered afterward.
  • The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch: A peptide-rich eye treatment that de-puffs, hydrates, and brightens in just 10 minutes - perfect for important moments or after long nights.
  • The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask: Powered by 6 peptides and collagen, this hydrogel mask visibly firms and revitalizes. Loved as an overnight treatment, it delivers intensive moisture and glow by morning.
  • Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Shampoo: Bond-repair shampoo powered by patented PEPTIDE-132™ to strengthen damaged strands while gently cleansing and soothing the scalp.
  • Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Treatment: Salon-grade treatment with patented PEPTIDE-132™ to repair damaged bonds, lock in moisture, and leave hair silky, shiny, and frizz-free.
  • Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Oil Serum: Lightweight bonding oil serum with patented PEPTIDE-132™ that seals in nutrients, shields hair from damage, and delivers lasting softness and shine without residue.

By PR Newswire

COSRX

COSRX Skincare brand COSRX Kbeauty brand trusted KALH Honors

