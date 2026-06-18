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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CJ 4DPLEX announces Spider-Man Brand New Day shot for ScreenX in first filmmaker collaboration

June 18, 2026 | 14:29
(0) user say
CJ 4DPLEX has announced that Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be shot for ScreenX, marking the first time a filmmaker's creative vision has been captured specifically for panoramic ScreenX auditoriums.

BURBANK, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium cinema formats and immersive theater experiences, announced today that Sony Pictures' highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has been "Shot for SCREENX" as the company rolls out a brand new initiative for the company's immersive 270-degree panoramic cinema format.

CJ 4DPLEX ANNOUNCES SONY PICTURES' 'SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY' SHOT FOR SCREENX

Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the first time CJ 4DPLEX collaborated with the filmmakers of a Spider-Man film from on-set production through theatrical exhibition, providing them with a new creative canvas. Designed specifically for SCREENX, the experience is an authentic extension of the filmmakers' vision that further brings fans into the world of Spider-Man™, surrounding audiences in ways uniquely possible in SCREENX auditoriums.

"CJ 4DPLEX and their team came to the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to shoot footage that you will experience specifically for SCREENX auditoriums," said Destin Daniel Cretton. "This is something truly unique."

"Shot for SCREENX represents an exciting evolution for our format," said Jun Bang, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. "By working closely with Sony Pictures and Destin Daniel Cretton, and by utilizing our proprietary SCREENX production tools and presentation technology, we are able to expand the film's visual canvas while preserving the director's creative vision. Our goal is to create a more encompassing experience that brings audiences closer to the story, the action, and the world of Spider-Man."

"Sony Pictures and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton have been exceptional partners to CJ 4DPLEX, and Spider-Man represents the kind of event franchise that demonstrates the power of premium theatrical formats," said Don Savant, CEO & President, Americas, CJ 4DPLEX. "We're proud to continue our collaboration on Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a SCREENX presentation that celebrates the scale, energy and emotional depth of this beloved character in a way uniquely suited for the theatrical environment."

Advance tickets for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day in SCREENX are now on sale at participating theater circuit websites and ticketing platforms including SCREENXtickets.com. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early for the enhanced presentation, available for a limited theatrical run in select SCREENX auditoriums nationwide and internationally.

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema format, expanding select scenes of a film beyond the traditional frame and onto the side walls of the theater to create a 270-degree panoramic viewing environment. By surrounding audiences with imagery curated specifically for the format, SCREENX places moviegoers at the center of the story and delivers a theatrical experience that cannot be replicated at home.

Together, CJ 4DPLEX and Sony Pictures continue to advance the premium moviegoing experience, offering audiences innovative ways to experience major blockbuster films on the big screen.

CJ 4DPLEX can be found at www.cj4dplex.com.

By PR Newswire

CJ 4DPLEX

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TagTag:
CJ 4DPLEX SpiderMan Brand Destin Daniel Cretton ScreenX Auditoriums

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