China Automotive News: LANDKING earns strong global recognition as overseas sales surge

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the global commercial vehicle market's rapid transformation, Weichai NECV's overseas business thrives. As of October, overseas sales rose 71% year-on-year, underscoring solid international expansion. Recently, its LANDKING brand unveiled a new product portfolio, with 30 new models debuting to highlight its technological strength and industrial layout.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Weichai Group, Weichai NECV leverages the Group's global network (150+ countries/regions, 2,000 service stations) to build a full-chain tech system from powertrains to vehicles. Its lineup covers medium, light, small and mini trucks plus vans, with gross weights of 2.5-24 tons. It also offers new energy options (hybrid, pure electric, hydrogen) to meet diverse needs.

LANDKING continues to promote localized product development. For example, it has optimized thermal management systems for high-temperature conditions in the Middle East, upgraded anti-corrosion technologies for high-humidity and high-salinity environments in Southeast Asia, and the Americas, and developed specialized vehicles for mountainous regions—significantly enhancing product adaptability and application coverage.

New releases include light/mini trucks and vans: X7 (new energy/fuel), X1 pure electric mini truck, and new energy large van. X7 has a 2120mm wide cab, 200kWh battery, L2+ ADAS, and leading range/safety. X1 features a 1650mm wide cab and low platform for urban use. The large van (5.9-7m) delivers 360N・m torque and 3.3-ton load for professional applications.

Customer representatives from multiple global markets highly recognized LANDKING's new products and offered valuable recommendations on vehicle configurations, service responsiveness, and regional adaptability. Weichai NECV stated that it will continue to listen to customer feedback, drive continuous product optimization, and achieve more precise scenario-based matching.

Looking ahead, LANDKING plans to introduce a broader and more diverse product portfolio to accurately respond to the evolving needs of global logistics and transportation markets. For this purpose, Weichai NECV will comprehensively strengthen its support for global partners around four major systems—constructing a local manufacturing system to promote the implementation of regional production capacity; improving the talent and organizational system to enhance organizational synergy efficiency; optimizing the marketing and service system to strengthen the customers' full-process experience; and building a policy and financial system to empower the sustainable development of partners.

In the future, with the continuous enhancement of its full life-cycle logistics solutions, LANDKING will continue to inject new momentum of green, efficient, and intelligent innovation into the global commercial vehicle market.