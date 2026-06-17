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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Chiang Rai Times named Best South East Asia News Media Platform 2026 by APAC Insider

June 17, 2026 | 15:22
(0) user say
The Chiang Rai Times has been named Best South East Asia News Media Platform 2026 by APAC Insider, recognizing the independent Thai news outlet's commitment to high-quality regional journalism.

CHIANG RAI, Thailand, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chiang Rai Times is proud to announce that it has been named the "Best South East Asia News Media Platform 2026" by APAC Insider. This award recognizes the independent news outlet's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible journalism to readers in Northern Thailand, the wider ASEAN region, and across the globe.

Since its launch in 2007, the Chiang Rai Times has grown from a local English-language news portal into a trusted regional platform. It provides daily coverage of politics, business, social events, and tourism, while remaining a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the public.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Anna Wong, the Editor-in-Chief of the Chiang Rai Times. "This award is a testament to our hardworking team of journalists and contributors who strive to provide clear, reliable news every single day.

We set out to give English-speaking residents and international readers a clear window into our region, and to be recognized on a Southeast Asian stage is a huge milestone for us."

The 2026 award highlights several of the platform's key achievements:

  • Expanded Regional Coverage: Delivering timely, accurate updates on regional development, trade, and cultural shifts across Southeast Asia.
  • Digital Reach: Adapting to modern reading habits by bringing clear, straightforward news to readers across web and social media channels.
  • Community Focus: Continuing to champion local business, tourism, and social causes in Chiang Rai and Northern Thailand.

As the media landscape continues to change, the Chiang Rai Times remains dedicated to its core mission: sharing reliable, independent news using clear and simple language, so that everyone can stay informed.

For more information, or to read the latest updates, please visit www.chiangraitimes.com.

By PR Newswire

Chiang Rai Times

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Chiang Rai Times south east asia News Media Platform

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