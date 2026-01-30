CentralWorld Hosts Major Lunar New Year Festival

BANGKOK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- centralwOrld announced the grandest Chinese New Year celebration of the year, titled "centralwOrld The Great Chinese New Year 2026", solidifying its position as the national landmark and King of Festive in the center of Bangkok. The event will be held under the concept "Gallop of Tianma: Heaven's Horse, Heaven's Fortune's Rhythm" symbolizing power, good fortune, and prosperity according to Chinese beliefs.

This event is a collaboration between both public and private partners, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the Ministry of Culture, to create Thailand's grandest landmark Chinese New Year experience. This will be showcased through eight key highlights that combine art, culture, beliefs, and national-level performances gathered all in one place from February 12 to 17, 2026, at the centralwOrld Square.

The opening of GALLOP INTO PROSPERITY WITH TIANMA, the biggest "Tianma Horse" in Thailand, with performances by famous Thai artists and an orchestra of more than 50, is one of the main highlights, as well as THE CELESTIAL SACRED BREEZE zone for paying homage to deities such as Guan Yu, Cai Shen Ye, and Thousand-Handed Guan Yin. Additionally, there will be the CHINESE PERFORMANCE SHOW, a contemporary Chinese cultural extravaganza featuring acrobatics, fairy dances, and spectacular lion and dragon dances, including the Royal Award-winning Plum Blossom Pole Jumping Lion, and exclusive special shows by MK Restaurants.

Across centralwOrld, visitors can explore a variety of auspicious installations and check-in spots, including the AUSPICIOUS BLOOM COURTYARD of eight symbolic flowers, the EIGHT BLESSINGS OF PROSPERITY digital displays, the PATH OF PROSPERITY, the HEAVEN ENTRANCE, and the LUCK & LOVE MARKET, featuring amulets, auspicious items, and lucky food menus.

For the Great Chinese New Year 2026 campaign, running from January 30 to March 1, 2026, there will be valuable shopping and dining promotions, including The1 points, dining vouchers, and various gifts. Special privileges for foreign tourists include a free drink coupon upon showing their passport and registering for The 1 Tourist, as well as the Snap & Post activity where you can get exclusive Tianma Ice Cream only at centralwOrld.