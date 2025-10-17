Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CCD Hong Kong Creative Hub to Test Whether Asian Aesthetics Travel Without Minimalism Dilution

October 17, 2025 | 19:02
(0) user say
Cross-discipline studios may help the group test whether Asian aesthetics can travel globally without being diluted into generic minimalism.

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CCD (Cheng Chung Design) announced the grand opening of its new Hong Kong Creative Center, marking a significant milestone in the firm's continued global expansion. Strategically positioned as the central hub for the Asia-Pacific region, the Hong Kong Creative Center will serve as a key bridge for regional collaboration—connecting markets, integrating global resources, and delivering world-class design services to clients across the region.

The launch event was graced by the presence of CCD Founder Joe Cheng, alongside senior executives, business leaders, government officials, representatives from the financial and technology sectors, international hospitality groups, and leading figures from the design and art communities.

Recognized as one of the world's leading hospitality interior design firms, CCD continues to expand with a truly global vision—integrating expertise across the entire value chain to craft designs that elevate both commercial value and human experience. The opening of the Hong Kong Creative Center follows CCD's strategic presence in Singapore, London, Milan, New York, Tokyo, and Dubai, further strengthening its international footprint and reinforcing its position as a global design powerhouse.

"Hong Kong will serve as a strategic gateway for CCD's global growth," said Joe Cheng. "From here, we aim to strengthen international collaborations, respond more swiftly to diverse market needs, and further expand the global influence of our design practice."

Looking ahead, CCD will continue to focus on high-end hospitality while extending its bespoke design philosophy through CCD•ENSUE HOME, the private high-end design brand that carries forward three decades of design excellence and craftsmanship. By leveraging IDEAFUSION, the intelligent materials platform under RARITAG Technology, CCD aims to foster systematic creative output and resource synergy—building an open, co-creative design ecosystem that drives global design innovation.

By PR Newswire

CCD (Cheng Chung Design)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CCD Cheng Chung Design Hong Kong Creative Center Global Network Design

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CCD Hong Kong Creative Hub to Test Whether Asian Aesthetics Travel Without Minimalism Dilution

CCD Hong Kong Creative Hub to Test Whether Asian Aesthetics Travel Without Minimalism Dilution

Employment Hero CEO Win Shows HR SaaS Growth Now Hinges on Embedded Finance

Employment Hero CEO Win Shows HR SaaS Growth Now Hinges on Embedded Finance

TraceLink Agentic Revolution Hints at Faster Batch Release but Shared-Data Dilemmas

TraceLink Agentic Revolution Hints at Faster Batch Release but Shared-Data Dilemmas

Invetech Gold Design Win Signals Medical Ergonomics Can Outrank Regulatory Bulk

Invetech Gold Design Win Signals Medical Ergonomics Can Outrank Regulatory Bulk

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020