BROOK powers Fighting Game Community with sponsorship

BROOK continues to support the Fighting Game Community through its Street Fighter League Pro US sponsorship and Black Friday promotions.
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook proudly announces its official sponsorship of the Street Fighter League Pro-US 2025, continuing our long-standing commitment to the global fighting game community (FGC). As a brand trusted by competitive and casual players alike, we're celebrating this milestone with a massive Black Friday campaign, running from November 20 through December 1, 2025 — featuring unbeatable deals on our most powerful FGC gear.
- Featured Products – Built for Fighters, Backed by Pros
1. Brook Fighter STARBURST
The ultimate cross-platform all-button fight stick. Supports PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1.2, and PC — no converter needed.
- Ultra-low latency for fast, stable execution
- Short-throw, clicky switches for effortless combos
- Hot-swappable design & customizable top panel
- Official Hitbox Certified
STARBURST is precision, speed, and style — all in one.
2. GEN-5X Fighting Board
Designed for next-gen competitive play. Natively supports PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with full backward compatibility.
- Ultra-low latency performance
- Analog joystick simulation, OLED display support
- Ideal for advanced custom arcade stick builds
3. Wingman FGC2 Converter
The only converter officially approved by EVO, trusted by elite competitors.
- Connect wired controllers to PS5 and PC with full compatibility
- Supports vibration feedback for immersive gameplay
- Plug-and-play reliability in tournaments and casual play
4. Wingman XE2 Converter
One converter, endless possibilities. Supports PS4, PS3, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- Compatible with over 125 official and third-party controllers
- Especially recommended for NS2 players looking to maximize compatibility
5. GEN-5W Fighting Board
The world's first wireless fighting board for PS5, engineered for both pro and casual play.
- Supports PS5, Steam Deck, and PC
- RGB lighting, SOCD, touchpad simulation, Turbo features
- Dual-mode: wired for competition, wireless for freedom
Whether you're training for your next tournament or upgrading your rig, this Black Friday is the perfect time to equip yourself with Brook gear — trusted by pros, loved by players.
https://www.brookaccessory.com/index.php
By PR Newswire
Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.)