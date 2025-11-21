Corporate

BROOK powers Fighting Game Community with sponsorship

November 21, 2025 | 15:12
(0) user say
BROOK continues to support the Fighting Game Community through its Street Fighter League Pro US sponsorship and Black Friday promotions.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook proudly announces its official sponsorship of the Street Fighter League Pro-US 2025, continuing our long-standing commitment to the global fighting game community (FGC). As a brand trusted by competitive and casual players alike, we're celebrating this milestone with a massive Black Friday campaign, running from November 20 through December 1, 2025 — featuring unbeatable deals on our most powerful FGC gear.

  • Shop Now & Grab Limited-Time Black Friday Deals:
    • Amazon US: https://brook.gg/amazon-activity
    • Amazon UK: https://brook.gg/AMAZON-UK
    • Amazon AU: https://brook.gg/Amazon-AU
    • Official US/AU Distributors:
      • https://brook.gg/paradisearcadeshop_brook
      • https://brook.gg/FocusAttack_brook
      • https://brook.gg/arcadeshock_brook
      • https://brook.gg/gamory_Brook
  • Featured Products – Built for Fighters, Backed by Pros

1. Brook Fighter STARBURST
The ultimate cross-platform all-button fight stick. Supports PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1.2, and PC — no converter needed.

  • Ultra-low latency for fast, stable execution
  • Short-throw, clicky switches for effortless combos
  • Hot-swappable design & customizable top panel
  • Official Hitbox Certified
    STARBURST is precision, speed, and style — all in one.

2. GEN-5X Fighting Board
Designed for next-gen competitive play. Natively supports PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with full backward compatibility.

  • Ultra-low latency performance
  • Analog joystick simulation, OLED display support
  • Ideal for advanced custom arcade stick builds

3. Wingman FGC2 Converter
The only converter officially approved by EVO, trusted by elite competitors.

  • Connect wired controllers to PS5 and PC with full compatibility
  • Supports vibration feedback for immersive gameplay
  • Plug-and-play reliability in tournaments and casual play

4. Wingman XE2 Converter
One converter, endless possibilities. Supports PS4, PS3, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

  • Compatible with over 125 official and third-party controllers
  • Especially recommended for NS2 players looking to maximize compatibility

5. GEN-5W Fighting Board
The world's first wireless fighting board for PS5, engineered for both pro and casual play.

  • Supports PS5, Steam Deck, and PC
  • RGB lighting, SOCD, touchpad simulation, Turbo features
  • Dual-mode: wired for competition, wireless for freedom

Whether you're training for your next tournament or upgrading your rig, this Black Friday is the perfect time to equip yourself with Brook gear — trusted by pros, loved by players.

https://www.brookaccessory.com/index.php

By PR Newswire

Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.)

TagTag:
BROOK Street Fighter League Pro US Fighting Game Community Black Friday Promotions

