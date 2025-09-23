Bill Gates 2025 Warning: Child Vaccine Funding Crossroads

NEW YORK, Sept. 23 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 2025 Goalkeepers event, Gates Foundation Chair Bill Gates stood before an audience of more than 1,000 global government, community, philanthropy, and private-sector leaders and issued a stark but hopeful call to world leaders: save millions of children's lives and make some of the deadliest diseases history by 2045.

"Humanity is at a crossroads. With millions of children's lives on the line, global leaders have a once-in-a-generation chance to do something extraordinary," said Gates. "The choices they make now—whether to go forward with proposed steep cuts to health aid or to give the world's children the chance they deserve to live a healthy life—will determine what kind of future we leave the next generation."

This year, donor countries dealing with domestic challenges, high debt levels, and aging populations made dramatic funding cuts to global development assistance for health (DAH). According to a recent study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), global DAH fell by 21% between 2024 and 2025, and is now at a 15-year low. With key global health funding decisions expected before the end of the year, total funding levels could rise. However, if the current cuts hold, they threaten decades of progress that saw child mortality cut in half since 2000—from 10 million children to less than 5 million children a year—one of humanity's greatest achievements.

During the annual event, which this year focused on reigniting a shared commitment to saving children's lives, Gates announced his foundation's pledge of $912 million over three years to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria's 2026-2028 replenishment. The Global Fund is one of the most effective lifesaving initiatives of the 21st century. Its fundraising replenishment cycle ends this November, underscoring the urgency for governments to make pivotal decisions in the coming weeks and months for the lives of millions of people.

"What's happening to the health of the world's children is worse than most people realize, but our long-term prospects are better than most people can imagine," said Gates. "I don't expect most governments to suddenly restore foreign aid to historic levels, but I am an optimist, and I believe governments can and will do what's needed to save as many children as possible," said Gates.

With shrinking global health budgets as the backdrop, the Goalkeepers event highlighted the people, science and innovations, and policies that are accelerating solutions for how leaders can do more with less.

A Roadmap to a Healthier Future

"We have a roadmap for saving millions of children and making some of the deadliest childhood diseases history by 2045," Gates asserted. "I'm urging world leaders to invest in the health of all people, especially children, to deliver this future."

Results from work by the Gates Foundation and the IHME indicate that sustaining global investments in child health and scaling lifesaving innovations could cut child deaths in half again over the next 20 years.

The roadmap includes:

Renewing investments in proven initiatives, such as the Global Fund and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to help countries make smarter, more cost-effective health decisions; gain access to proven vaccines, medicines, and treatments; and focus on sustainability and transitioning to self-reliance

Prioritizing primary health care systems—even in the face of challenging budget decisions—to prevent, detect, and treat childhood illnesses early

Investing in further R&D and effectively rolling out breakthrough innovations that include: A suite of new approaches to combating malaria, including innovations that prevent mosquitoes from carrying parasites and single-dose treatments to accelerate eradication of the disease Long-acting HIV drugs and prevention options that replace daily pills to drive AIDS deaths down to single digits New maternal vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and group B streptococcus (GBS) that have the potential to protect babies from deadly respiratory illnesses Artificial intelligence to leverage smarter, faster, and cheaper delivery of safe, cost-effective medicines to dramatically improve lives



A New Three-Year Commitment to the Global Fund

Since 2002, the Global Fund has saved more than 70 million lives; reduced deaths from AIDS, TB, and malaria by more than 60%; and strengthened global health security. Each dollar invested in the Global Fund delivers an estimated $19 in health and economic returns.

The foundation's new pledge brings its total commitments to the Global Fund to $4.9 billion since 2002, making it one of the foundation's largest investments. The pledge aims to galvanize governments, philanthropists, and the private sector to come to the table with significant investments for the fund's Eighth Replenishment, which is co-hosted by South Africa and the United Kingdom. With millions of lives on the line, the level of investment in the Global Fund over the next three years will determine whether the world saves millions of lives; curbs HIV, TB, and malaria; and bolsters economies and global health security.

"An entire generation is alive today thanks to the world's generosity, smart investments, and the hard work of governments and Global Fund partners," Gates said. "Now, we must go further so the next generation grows up in a world where no child dies from preventable causes."

Celebrating Goalkeeper Award and Champions

In recognition of his continued commitment to advance the Global Goals, the foundation announced President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez as the winner of its 2025 Global Goalkeeper Award. Under Prime Minister Sánchez's leadership, Spain increased contributions to the Global Fund this year by nearly 12% and to Gavi by 30%, expanded official development assistance (ODA), and hosted the landmark International Conference on Financing for Development in June 2025.

The event also honored Goalkeepers Champions — experts, innovators, and advocates driving progress in child survival worldwide. They include:

Dr. Abhay Bang and Dr. Rani Bang ( India ) – Pioneering community-based health care in India

and Dr. Rani Bang ( ) – Pioneering community-based health care in David Beckham (UK) – Advocating for child health and education

(UK) – Advocating for child health and education Krystal Mwesiga Birungi ( Uganda ) – Championing youth-centered policies and equitable health access across Africa

( ) – Championing youth-centered policies and equitable health access across Toni Garrn ( Germany ) – Mobilizing resources to expand education and health care for girls

) – Mobilizing resources to expand education and health care for girls John Green ( USA ) – Using storytelling and advocacy to spark vital conversations on tuberculosis and mental health among young people

( ) – Using storytelling and advocacy to spark vital conversations on tuberculosis and mental health among young people Osas Ighodaro ( Nigeria ) – Driving awareness and action in the fight against malaria

( ) – Driving awareness and action in the fight against malaria Dr. Donald Kaberuka ( Rwanda ) – Advancing global health financing for effective health system strengthening and expanding access to health care worldwide

) – Advancing global health financing for effective health system strengthening and expanding access to health care worldwide Jerop Limo ( Kenya ) – Advancing HIV awareness and care for children and families across Africa

) – Advancing HIV awareness and care for children and families across Reem Al-Hashimy ( United Arab Emirates ) – Championing investments in health and education through initiatives like Dubai Cares

) – Championing investments in health and education through initiatives like Dubai Cares Dr. Naveen Thacker ( India ) – Advancing child health through community-based innovations

"We Can't Stop at Almost"

The Goalkeepers event was co-hosted by singer, songwriter, and composer Jon Batiste, who returned as musical curator for the second year with the PS22 elementary school choir, and actress and director Olivia Wilde. Together, they urged the audience to remember that while the world has made progress, "we can't stop at almost," which was the event's theme.

Community champions, scientists, health workers, faith leaders, and activists from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, and the United States shared powerful stories of resilience and innovation. Several showcased breakthrough technologies already saving lives and moving the world closer to eradicating deadly diseases.

"Every year, Goalkeepers unites changemakers to inspire and push one another forward," said Dawda Jobarteh, deputy director of the foundation's Goalkeepers campaign. "Together, we can reimagine a future without preventable child deaths and unlock the next wave of breakthroughs for the world's children."

Event session presenters included Rick Warren, pastor and author; El Hadji Mansour Sy, co-president of World Council of Religions for Peace; Ingrid Silva, ballet dancer and activist; Krista Tippett, journalist and author; Latif Nasser, co-host of "Radiolab"; and Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesia's minister of health.

Looking Ahead

Later this year, Goalkeepers will expand to the Middle East for the first time, convening leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across the region and beyond in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Ahead of that, the foundation will release its 2025 Goalkeepers Report, focusing on the impact that leaders' choices between now and the end of the year will have on saving children's lives.

Earlier this year, Gates made a historic announcement that he would give away virtually all of his wealth to the foundation to advance progress on saving and improving lives. He also announced the foundation would spend $200 billion over the next 20 years, working with its partners to make as much progress as possible towards three primary goals: end preventable deaths of moms and babies; ensure the next generation grows up without having to suffer from deadly infectious diseases; and lift millions of people out of poverty, putting them on a path to prosperity. At the end of the 20-year period, the foundation will sunset its operations.

Photos and b-roll from the event, full bios of the Goalkeepers champions, and more can be found here.