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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Baseus launches 14 in 1 Spacemate docking station hardware

October 19, 2026 | 16:09
(0) user say
Electronics vendor Baseus released the Spacemate RD1 Plus 14-in-1 desktop docking station, integrating gallium nitride power delivery with 4K 120Hz video output support.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus today announced the launch of the Baseus Spacemate RD1 Plus 14-in-1 (WIN) Station, a next-generation docking station that combines integrated GaN power, high-refresh display output, and intelligent workspace organization in one compact device.

Built around the principle of total desktop authority, the dock integrates ultra-smooth high-refresh capabilities, an intelligent GaN-powered charging system, and an orientation-sensing display to bring effortless order and speed to modern desktop workflows.

Engineered primarily for the needs of today's desk-based professionals, the Spacemate RD1 Plus sets a new benchmark for daily office comfort and workstation performance with 14-in-1 function. Backing its 4K@120Hz output, the dock supports horizontal and vertical setups with the auto-rotating smart display. It grants an effortless, real-time command over your workspace. A closer look at the Spacemate RD1 Plus reveals thoughtful advancements designed to redefine the daily desktop experience.

High-Refresh 4K120Hz Display Output: Built to elevate daily visual fluidity, the Spacemate RD1 Plus supports up to 4K@120Hz on a single display for Windows systems—bringing desktop-grade smoothness to everyday scrolling and multitasking—as well as dual 4K@60Hz extended setups. Dedicated thermal vents actively dissipate heat during sustained use, ensuring stable video feeds throughout long workdays.

14-in-1 Connectivity and Single-Cable Workflow: Consolidating 14 expansion ports into a centralized dock, the docking station streamlines peripherals, high-speed data up to 10gpbs, gigabit Ethernet, and displays. A single USB-C host connection instantly transforms a mobile business laptop into a complete desktop workstation, enabling effortless plug-and-work transitions.

Integrated 140W GaN Power System: Featuring a built-in 140W GaN power supply, the Spacemate RD1 Plus delivers up to 120W of total output without requiring a bulky external power brick. Baseus PowerTune 3.0 technology automatically prioritizes power delivery to the laptop while dynamically sharing remaining capacity across connected mobile devices.

Auto-Rotating Smart Display: The integrated LCD automatically senses horizontal or vertical orientation, dynamically rotating readouts so connection status, live wattage, and operational alerts remain upright and clear without user adjustment.

The Spacemate RD1 Plus embodies Baseus's vision of modern desk aesthetics, seamlessly blending practical engineering with intuitive functionality to deliver a clutter-free, premium desktop experience.

Availability

The Baseus Spacemate RD1 Plus 14-in-1 WIN Station is now available on Amazon US for a recommended retail price of $299.99, and will officially launch on Amazon Germany on October 30th for a recommended retail price of €259.99.

By PR Newswire

Baseus

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Baseus Spacemate RD1 Plus Baseus Spacemate RD1 14in1 Docking Station

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