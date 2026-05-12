Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bambu Lab A1 Combo wins Parents' Award 2026

May 12, 2026 | 09:55
(0) user say
The 3D printer designed for home use received the Parents' Award 2026, recognising its safety and creativity features for family living rooms.

WARSAW, Poland, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab is celebrating a major win today, as detailed in a new blog post. Following a rigorous full-day hands-on assessment by a panel of independent psychologists, physiotherapists, industry journalists, and celebrity parents, Bambu Lab's A1 Combo has been crowned a top pick for educators and parents alike.

The award granted to Bambu Lab A1 Combo validated the reasons why families, educators, and makers choose Bambu Lab. It's the reliability, ease of use, repeatable results, as well as simply the ability to turn creative ideas into something real.

A Historic First for Educational Toys

The Bambu Lab A1 Combo has received the "Parents' Award 2026" in the "Educational Aid" category. Organized by Zabawkowicz, one of the most important authorities in the Polish and Central European children's industry, the Parents' Award is a quality mark granted twice a year by a panel that includes psychologists, physiotherapists, industry journalists, and well-known parents.

This year's 23rd edition of the Toy of the Year competition was exceptional - marking the first time in the competition's history that a 3D printer, the Bambu Lab A1 Combo, won in the educational aids category.

The jury recognized that the A1 Combo is not a single-purpose device, but a versatile creative platform. It supports projects across all levels of complexity - from simple figurines to advanced educational models.

Its role in building future-ready skills was explicitly highlighted: 3D modelling, logical thinking, and problem-solving in line with the STEAM approach. Independent experts, evaluating without bias, reached the same conclusion that the Bambu Lab community already holds: this technology belongs in the hands of the next generation.

From Dad's Basement to the Child's Bedroom

The goal of entering the competition was to reach parents who had heard about 3D printing but had never had the opportunity to see what this technology could offer their child - whether for homework, school projects, or simple creative play on the weekend.

With the Bambu Lab A1 Combo, children could directly experience how a finished object - a gadget, an educational model, or a puzzle component - is created from a spool of filament. The machine's approachability, the immediacy of results, and its ability to turn creative thinking into something children could hold in their hands: the experts saw all of this firsthand.

The Parents' Award serves as a credible, independent confirmation that the Bambu Lab A1 Combo is ready for everyday use at home and can be operated by children.

In short, the judges concluded that the A1 Combo belongs on a shelf in a child's room next to school supplies - not in dad's basement.

During the final event, the jury and their children tested all submitted products in practice throughout the day.

The event also featured the Bambu Lab P2S Combo printer and CyberBrick kits, which combine 3D printing with electronics and programming, supported by Bambu Studio software and the Bambu Handy app.

Robust Ecosystem

The printer's entry into the competition was submitted by Botland - the largest Bambu Lab reseller in Poland and one of the top five in Europe, also serving the Czech market. Botland was founded in 2010 by two students of Wrocław University of Science and Technology, Szymon Mońka and Bartosz Derkacz. Today, Botland is a big Polish company specializing in the distribution of electronic equipment, minicomputers, robotics and mechanical components, building automation systems, and 3D printing solutions.

The award is also further proof that choosing Bambu Lab is always the right decision. Whether the printer is used in a professional design studio, a school lab, or a child's bedroom - Bambu Lab products set the standard. And it's not just about the hardware: the broader Bambu ecosystem ensures every user, from curious child to seasoned designer, has the tools to go further. This includes intuitive software like Bambu Studio and Bambu Handy, a thriving global maker community, and access to a vast number of free, downloadable 3D models via MakerWorld.

The Parents' Award 2026 is an achievement, but also another step along the way. Further initiatives and events aimed at families are already planned - because we firmly believe technology that transforms education should be accessible to everyone.

By PR Newswire

Bambu Lab

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bambu Lab's A1 Combo 3D printer Parents' Award 2026 Bambu Lab

Related Contents

Creality SPARKX i7 3D printer debuts at CES for everyday creators

Creality SPARKX i7 3D printer debuts at CES for everyday creators

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Study urges focus on humanity in assisted reproduction technology

Study urges focus on humanity in assisted reproduction technology

OneOdio partners with DJ KSHMR to launch Studio Max 2

OneOdio partners with DJ KSHMR to launch Studio Max 2

Bedsure launches 2-in-1 mattress topper as replacement alternative

Bedsure launches 2-in-1 mattress topper as replacement alternative

Cyient Semiconductors launches India's first GaN power IC family

Cyient Semiconductors launches India's first GaN power IC family

Visa becomes official payment partner for The Weeknd's Asia tour

Visa becomes official payment partner for The Weeknd's Asia tour

ROCKBEN metal drawer cabinets record zero component failures in 18 years

ROCKBEN metal drawer cabinets record zero component failures in 18 years

Latest News

Study urges focus on humanity in assisted reproduction technology

Study urges focus on humanity in assisted reproduction technology

OneOdio partners with DJ KSHMR to launch Studio Max 2

OneOdio partners with DJ KSHMR to launch Studio Max 2

Bedsure launches 2-in-1 mattress topper as replacement alternative

Bedsure launches 2-in-1 mattress topper as replacement alternative

Cyient Semiconductors launches India's first GaN power IC family

Cyient Semiconductors launches India's first GaN power IC family

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020