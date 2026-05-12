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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ROCKBEN metal drawer cabinets record zero component failures in 18 years

May 12, 2026 | 09:58
(0) user say
The company's earliest metal drawer cabinets remain operational with no component failure complaints for over 18 years, highlighting long-term durability.

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the high-pressure environment of heavy industry, equipment is often treated as a consumable. It is an open secret among maintenance managers that even the most robust-looking tool cabinets frequently succumb to "structural fatigue" within three to five years. Drawers jam under weight, frames warp, and eventually, the equipment becomes a safety liability rather than an asset.

However, a quiet record is being set in some of the world's most demanding workshops. Shanghai Rockben Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (ROCKBEN) has confirmed that its earliest industrial tool trolleys and modular drawer cabinets, delivered over 18 years ago, are still in active service. More notably, since its inception, the company has maintained a record of zero customer complaints related to structural component failure.

The Engineering of "Over-Spec"

This longevity isn't a matter of luck; it is a deliberate rebellion against "planned obsolescence." When you look at the physics of a ROCKBEN tool cabinet, the reason for its survival becomes clear.

Most failures in industrial storage stem from two points: mechanical fatigue and structural deformation. ROCKBEN addresses this through extra thick sheet metal and a high-precision manufacturing process that involves laser cutting, CNC bending, and laser welding to eliminate the stress points where traditional metal storage cabinets fail.

  • Static Load Mastery: Each ROCKBEN metal drawer cabinet is structurally validated to support a static load of up to 5,430 kg (12,000 lb) on its top surface.
  • Heavy-Duty Metal Drawer Slides: Engineered for the most demanding modular drawer cabinets, the self-developed slide system is tested for over 50,000 opening and closing cycles. Whether a drawer is carrying 100 kg or 200 kg, the movement remains fluid.
  • Precision Tolerances: By using extra heavy-gauge steel and reinforced precision bending, the assembly tolerances are kept so tight that drawer "play" or shaking is virtually non-existent, even after a decade of use on a heavy duty workbench.

Survival Reports: From Shipyards to Cleanrooms

A product's true character is revealed only when it is pushed to its limits. ROCKBEN's "survival reports" come from sectors where failure isn't an option.

In the shipbuilding sector, Jiangnan Shipyard (CSSC) relies on ROCKBEN modular drawer cabinets to handle high-load, high-frequency operations. Onboard oil tankers built for a Norwegian shipyard, these metal storage cabinets face a different beast: moderate sea states. In an environment of constant vibration and salt-mist exposure, the locking mechanisms must ensure drawers stay shut and structures stay rigid to prevent injury to crew members.

Meanwhile, at a globally recognized toy manufacturer's largest Asian production facility, the challenge is precision and frequency. Managing heavy-duty molds requires a tool cabinet system that doesn't degrade under the weight of recurring, daily cycles. The fact that these global leaders continue to place annual repeat orders for the ROCKBEN heavy duty workbench and storage systems is the most grounded evidence of performance.

Benchmark Quality Within Reach

For decades, a small group of established names has set the global benchmark for industrial tool storage, defining what serious professionals expect from a heavy-duty metal cabinet: precision engineering, long service life, and uncompromising build quality.

ROCKBEN is built to that same standard. After 18 years of optimizing its manufacturing value chain, the company delivers industrial-grade performance across its full cabinet lineup at a fraction of the price. For facilities managers and procurement teams, that difference means the same proven reliability with significantly more budget left for the work itself.

"The real cost of a tool cabinet isn't the price on the invoice," notes Mr. PL Gu, ROCKBEN's engineering lead. "It's the cost of the floor space it occupies over 20 years. If you have to replace a cheap heavy-duty workbench or storage unit three times in that period, you haven't saved money; you've just bought yourself a recurring headache."

Future-Proofing the Workshop

As industry moves toward renewable energy, UAVs, and humanoid robotics, the requirements for storage are becoming more specialized. ROCKBEN is already adapting, providing zinc-free and copper-free environments for lithium battery production and flexible, customized heavy-duty workbench for robotics assembly lines.

Whether it is a gold mine in Australia or a high-tech lab in Europe, the goal remains the same: providing a metal drawer cabinet system with a foundation that is so stable, you eventually forget it's there. Because in a world of constant change, the most valuable thing in a workshop is a piece of equipment that simply refuses to fail.

For more information, visit https://www.myrockben.com/

By PR Newswire

Shanghai Rockben Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

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TagTag:
ROCKBEN metal drawer cabinets component failures

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