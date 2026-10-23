Axtria wins 2026 Minsky Award for artificial intelligence platform

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in AI-first data analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, has won the 2026 Minsky Award for Excellence in AI in the Leading AI Service Provider category at Cypher 2026.

The award-winning AI-powered Next Best Action (NBA) engine transformed healthcare professional (HCP) engagement for a top-20 global pharmaceutical company, replacing static, quarterly call plans with continuous, AI-driven recommendations. The solution generated more than $180 million in incremental revenue across two geographies within 18 months, achieved over 80% field adoption of AI-generated recommendations, and improved rollout efficiency to new affiliates by 20%.

"AI creates value when it moves beyond experimentation to deliver measurable business outcomes. Our Next Best Action solution demonstrates how AI can transform pharmaceutical commercial engagement, helping field teams make more informed decisions and respond continuously to changing customer needs. By combining predictive intelligence with AI-driven insights and orchestration, we are helping clients translate innovation into measurable business impact at scale," said Manish Mittal, Managing Principal and Country Head, Axtria.

The solution combines predictive machine learning, an AI agent that extracts actionable insights from unstructured data, and intelligent orchestration to recommend the right customer, action, channel, timing and content. A champion-challenger framework enables continuous testing and optimization, while its modular architecture supports expansion across products and geographies.

Axtria's approach to AI extends beyond developing solutions to putting them into practice. Its Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) work alongside clients to integrate and operationalize AI within their environments, translating business needs into real-world applications. Building on this approach, Axtria announced on August 12, 2026, its ambition to build a global community of 1,000 FDEs by December 2026. At Cypher 2026, which brought together approximately 5,000 attendees at KTPO, Bengaluru, Axtria reinforced this commitment with its message: "We're Scaling. 1,000 FDEs. Build. Deploy. Transform."

Axtria also participated in leadership discussions and technical presentations. Manish Mittal joined the panel "The Agent Economy: Who Owns the Customer When the Agent Is the Interface?" on October 9.

Explore opportunities to join Axtria's Forward Deployed Engineering team: Visit the FDE Careers Page.

The Minsky Awards for Excellence in AI are presented at Cypher, AIM's flagship AI conference, and recognize organizations for excellence in applying artificial intelligence. Cypher 2026 took place from October 7 to 9 at KTPO, Bengaluru.

For more information, visit www.axtria.com.