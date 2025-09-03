Corporate

Auto parts dealer explodes inventory 14-fold using email wizardry

September 03, 2025 | 14:33
When a car parts company transforms from corner shop to mega-distributor using nothing but smarter marketing emails, competitors wonder what magic they're missing.

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Parts, one of Australia's top automotive parts retailers, has turbocharged its growth with Maropost, scaling from 50,000 to over 700,000 SKUs while sustaining 20%+ annual revenue growth since 2018.

Founded in 2003, Speed Parts has transformed from a local shop into a national ecommerce powerhouse, with storefronts, multiple web stores, and a dominant presence on marketplaces like eBay, Kogan, and Big W.

"Neto is like oxygen for our business," said Justin Tettis, Co-founder and Managing Director of Speed Parts. "It's enabled us to scale fast, simplify complex data, and deliver a better experience to customers."

Highlights:

  • Grew to 700,000+ SKUs (on track to hit 1 million).
  • Sustained 20%+ year-on-year growth.
  • Ranked among the top ten automotive parts resellers on eBay Australia.
  • 70% of revenue comes from ecommerce.

"Speed Parts is the perfect example of how Australian retailers thrive with the right technology," said Gordana Redzovski, APAC Managing Director & VP of Revenue of Maropost. "By combining powerful multichannel tools with a partner ecosystem built for growth, Maropost helps businesses like Speed Parts unlock their full potential."

With Maropost's support and a strong partner ecosystem, Speed Parts is preparing to scale beyond 1 million SKUs and expand its marketplace footprint — including a return to Amazon and a launch on Bunnings Marketplace.

Learn more at maropost.com.

By PR Newswire

ptbv2020