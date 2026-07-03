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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AMPERA produces world's first full-scale 3D-printed nuclear reactor module

July 03, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
AMPERA completed production of the world's first full-scale, 3D-printed nuclear reactor module, a manufacturing milestone that could reshape cost and construction timelines for small modular reactor development.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPERA achieved a major milestone by completing the production of the first full-scale, 3D-printed nuclear reactor module. The company is developing the world's first subcritical, solid-state, factory-built thorium nuclear reactor.

AMPERA MARKS MAJOR NUCLEAR MILESTONE
Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Dana Middleton addresses the crowd at the AMPERA unveiling event on July 1, 2026, celebrating the company’s leadership in manufacturing and innovative technology and the opportunity it brings to the city.

This first nuclear module unit, which includes the core and pressure vessel, was unveiled yesterday at AMPERA's innovation center with more than 100 people, including local officials, business leaders and employees, in attendance.

"This next-generation nuclear core and pressure vessel sets the foundation for factory-built, mass-produced nuclear energy," said Brian Matthews, Founder and CEO of AMPERA. "The advanced technology and additive manufacturing used demonstrate a clear commercial path for new nuclear technology coming to market in an accelerated manner."

AMPERA's spherical monolithic gyroid core is 3D printed with silicon carbide and designed for up to 30 years of life without refueling. The company's advanced nuclear energy systems are fueled with tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) thorium kernels. In June, AMPERA announced it established an Australian subsidiary to secure thorium supply and support U.S. advanced nuclear fuel production.

The company's core-for-life, ultra-safe modular nuclear systems are built with inherent stability by design. Safety is achieved through core design and physics characteristics, reducing reliance on active systems and operator intervention. AMPERA's nuclear systems are expected to provide up to 30 MWe of power, with larger configurations planned.

Last week, AMPERA announced its "Power Now. Nuclear Next." strategy, introducing its proprietary Integrated Energy Architecture™, designed to deliver ultra-high-efficiency power generation solutions today through waste heat recovery and conventional-fueled power generation. These modular, gas-powered systems leverage AMPERA's proprietary supercritical carbon dioxide technology and are two-thirds common with the nuclear configuration.

"Our reactors are built for the markets that need power the most: AI data centers, defense, industrial and maritime," Matthews said. "We expect to be the first company to industrialize factory-built nuclear power with near-term deployment timelines."

Learn more at www.amperaglobal.com

By PR Newswire

AMPERA

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TagTag:
AMPERA Nuclear reactor module 3Dprinted nuclear reactor Manufacturing milestone

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