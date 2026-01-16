Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amcor Executes Reverse Stock Split

January 16, 2026 | 15:40
(0) user say
The packaging company finalised its one-for-five reverse stock split, consolidating shares to adjust its trading price and share structure following previously announced corporate restructuring plans.

ZURICH, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, announced today it has completed its previously announced 1-for-5 reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split was approved by Amcor shareholders at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 6, 2025. Amcor filed an amendment to its memorandum of association to effect the reverse stock split on January 14, 2026.

Amcor ordinary shares began trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") today and shares continue to trade under the symbol "AMCR" with a new CUSIP number, which is G0250X 149. Amcor's CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") continue to trade under the symbol "AMC" and are also now trading on a split-adjusted basis.

Amcor's transfer agent, Computershare, is acting as exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Registered U.S. shareholders who hold their shares directly may contact Computershare toll free at 1-866-526-3029 (within the U.S.), or at 1-617-668-3920. Holders of CDIs may contact Computershare toll free at 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or at +61 3 9415 4000 (outside of Australia). If you hold your shares with a broker, queries should be directed to your broker.

Additional information concerning the reverse stock split can be found in Amcor's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 23, 2025, as well as on Amcor's Investor Relations website, https://www.amcor.com/investors.

By PR Newswire

Amcor

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Amcor Packaging company finalised Reverse Stock Split

Related Contents

Amcor to Report First Quarter 2026 Results

Amcor to Report First Quarter 2026 Results

High-Trend Sets Record Date for Reverse Stock Split

High-Trend Sets Record Date for Reverse Stock Split

Amcor to Release Q3 FY2025 Financial Results

Amcor to Release Q3 FY2025 Financial Results

Amcor and Berry global announce important milestone towards transaction closing

Amcor and Berry global announce important milestone towards transaction closing

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

AMTD Sues Jalou Family Over Defamation Claims

AMTD Sues Jalou Family Over Defamation Claims

Aptean Wins Frost Sullivan AI ERP Award

Aptean Wins Frost Sullivan AI ERP Award

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020