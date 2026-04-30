Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Alibaba’s Accio Work powers 230,000 online stores globally

April 30, 2026 | 11:09
(0) user say
Alibaba’s AI-powered e-commerce solution now serves 230,000 online stores worldwide, helping merchants with product sourcing and store management.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One month after its public debut, Accio Work, Alibaba's enterprise AI agent aimed at SMEs and solo founders, has recorded over 230,000 businesses worldwide who have successfully deployed autonomous "Agentic Business Teams" to manage their e-commerce operations. Unlike traditional software, Accio Work acts as a full-stack digital workforce, where users assign roles to specialized AI agents that collaborate to execute complex tasks.

Building on this momentum, Accio Work is expanding to serve B2B sellers on Alibaba.com. Launching in late April, this new capability allows sellers to manage their entire Alibaba.com store directly through Accio Work — from tracking performance and updating product listings to optimizing daily operations, all via simple natural language commands.

In addition to these operational upgrades, Accio Work is extending the reach of its agentic business teams beyond digital retail with the launch of "Accio Launchpad". This specialized program is designed specifically for non-product-focused enterprises such as cultural institutions, content creators and tech start-ups who want to create branded merchandise but lack manufacturing expertise. Managed by an autonomous agent team, it guides users from abstract concepts to tangible production by managing material specifications, supplier matching and quality control.

The Accio Launchpad program is now open to applications from eligible businesses seeking access to AI-powered tools, expert support and the resources to bring branded merchandise to market via: Accio.com/work/funding. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

The Mucha Foundation Art Museum in Prague (Czech Republic) recently demonstrated the power of this approach while developing a souvenir line honoring Art Nouveau legend Alphonse Mucha. Tasked with producing high-craftsmanship items like custom umbrellas and embossed magnets without an internal manufacturing team, the museum used Accio Work to transition from idea to production in record time. The Agentic Business Team executed thousands of steps, including selecting advanced 3D-embossing techniques and negotiating with specialized manufacturers. The result is a curated, limited-edition collection scheduled for launch this June, transforming artistic vision into reality without the need for fragmented tools or industry connections.

By PR Newswire

Alibaba International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Accio Work alibaba

Related Contents

Alibaba launches Qwen3.6-Plus for enterprise agentic AI

Alibaba launches Qwen3.6-Plus for enterprise agentic AI

Alibaba Presents AI Ice Experience in Milan

Alibaba Presents AI Ice Experience in Milan

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba Cloud International Expansion 2025: New Regions Target AI Start-ups

Alibaba Cloud International Expansion 2025: New Regions Target AI Start-ups

Bosch and Alibaba Tighten Grip, Push AI Revolution

Bosch and Alibaba Tighten Grip, Push AI Revolution

Alibaba Launches Qwen3-Coder AI Model

Alibaba Launches Qwen3-Coder AI Model

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Vivacta Bio closes over $50 mln in Series A, A+ financing

Vivacta Bio closes over $50 mln in Series A, A+ financing

Duck Creek launches agentic configurator to cut policy implementation by 50%

Duck Creek launches agentic configurator to cut policy implementation by 50%

ShengShu unveils Motubrain world action model for robotics

ShengShu unveils Motubrain world action model for robotics

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Construction starts on $2.27 billion International University Urban Area in Ho Chi Minh City

Construction starts on $2.27 billion International University Urban Area in Ho Chi Minh City

Goertek Vina pours over VND500 billion into Bac Ninh

Goertek Vina pours over VND500 billion into Bac Ninh

Vivacta Bio closes over $50 mln in Series A, A+ financing

Vivacta Bio closes over $50 mln in Series A, A+ financing

Duck Creek launches agentic configurator to cut policy implementation by 50%

Duck Creek launches agentic configurator to cut policy implementation by 50%

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020