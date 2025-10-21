Corporate

AI meets capital: Bizcap welcomes 8fig into its global portfolio to accelerate growth funding

October 21, 2025 | 09:18
The alliance tests whether algorithmic cash-flow forecasting can de-risk inventory lending, a proposition that challenges traditional asset-based underwriting without fully abandoning collateral logic.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizcap, together with its US affiliate NewCo Capital Group, is proud to announce that it has acquired 8fig and that it has become part of the Bizcap Group, marking a major step in the fintech company's global expansion and leadership in technology-led business funding.

Founded in 2020, 8fig has delivered more than $500 million in funding to online sellers and developed its pioneering "AI CFO" tool, enabling small businesses to plan, forecast, and scale with confidence.

By joining Bizcap's global ecosystem, 8fig will retain its independence under its existing brand and leadership, while gaining access to Bizcap's capital strength, global reach and operational expertise. For Bizcap, the partnership highlights its strength in integrating high-growth fintechs, reinforcing its global leadership in non-bank lending.

Bizcap Global's Co-Founder and Co-CEO Albert Gahfi said 8fig's vision for e-commerce innovation aligns with Bizcap's mission to empower small businesses with tools and capital for growth.

"We're impressed not just by 8fig's technology, but by how it's built — with a strong focus on customer needs, adaptability, and long-term success," he said.

"8fig has the right platform, the right people, and the right mindset to make a global impact, and we're excited to combine that strength with Bizcap's reach and expertise to broaden our product offering and accelerate market penetration."

A global ecosystem for growth

Bizcap and its affiliates have delivered more than $3 billion in funding to small to medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. Operating in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe – and with expansion plans for Mexico – Bizcap continues to broaden its product suite, including its line of credit offering.

The partnership with 8fig enhances Bizcap's strengths in automated underwriting, AI-driven funding, and intelligent business tools. SMEs will gain smarter solutions for cash flow, inventory, and growth planning, while brokers and partners will access broader options, from working capital and credit lines to structured growth financing.

Together, these advancements will deliver faster, more tailored access to capital across regions, solidifying Bizcap's position as the partner of choice for business finance.

Where funding meets intelligence

8fig's advanced technology and AI-driven innovation will position Bizcap at the intersection of commercial funding and financial intelligence, helping SMEs to access smarter and faster funding solutions.

Zalman Blachman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Bizcap Global, said 8fig's automated underwriting and servicing platform will accelerate Bizcap's ambitions.

"8fig turns complexity into speed, accuracy, and intelligence. Their innovation amplifies our mission to deliver fast, flexible capital and positions Bizcap at the forefront of the future of small business lending," he said.

Bizcap will integrate 8fig's AI-driven systems, enabling the rapid development of cheaper, longer-term funding products and further expanding its global market share. Meanwhile, Bizcap's global scale, operational expertise, and access to capital will fuel 8fig's next phase of growth.

Yaron Shapira, CEO of 8fig, said the partnership will accelerate growth by expanding technology, entering new markets, and forming strategic alliances without budget limits.

"Our mission remains the same: empowering SMEs and e-commerce businesses to scale globally. With Bizcap's talented team beside us, we're ready to take that mission to new heights," he said.

For more information, visit bizcap.com.au and 8fig.co

By PR Newswire

TagTag:
Bizcap Capital Group Algorithmic cashflow Cashflow forecasting

