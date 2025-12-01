Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Meta L'OCCITANE and Omnichat redefine WhatsApp loyalty experiences

December 01, 2025 | 15:42
(0) user say
Meta, L'OCCITANE and Omnichat partner to redefine loyalty experiences on WhatsApp, leveraging innovative chat commerce solutions for enhanced customer engagement.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichat, a leading omnichannel AI platform, recently hosted the third edition of the Commerce Leadership Forum at Meta Singapore's office. This event brought together senior leaders from across the region to explore how AI-powered business messaging is transforming the retail, beauty, and lifestyle sectors in APAC. Industry leaders from Meta and L'OCCITANE discussed the rapid adoption of WhatsApp as a key commercial channel, highlighting its evolution from mere customer support to an engaging channel for high-intent customers, driving conversions and fostering long-term loyalty.

L'OCCITANE shared how WhatsApp has become the brand's primary customer touchpoint across different markets in APAC, now accounting for more than 80% of inbound and outbound customer conversations. The brand revealed that personalised conversational journeys are already unlocking profitable outcomes compared to traditional channels. This commercial uplift, paired with real-time engagement, has allowed L'OCCITANE to extend relationship-building beyond transactional touchpoints, creating a long-lasting brand loyalty.

"For us, loyalty begins the moment a customer chooses to stay connected with the brand. By using WhatsApp as a unified touchpoint, we can move customers seamlessly from online discovery to in-store engagement without losing context. Customers enjoy a consistent and personalised experience wherever they interact with us, be it on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp," said Terrence Siu, Chief Information Officer, APAC at L'OCCITANE.

L'OCCITANE extends this seamless experience into a complete loyalty journey by also using Omnichat and WhatsApp to deliver their sampling products, VIP privileges, and post-purchase experience — ensuring customers continue to feel guided and valued long after the first transaction. "By distributing samples and exclusive VIP offers directly through WhatsApp, we can convert interest into purchase immediately in the same channel the customer already uses. This approach has lifted our coupon redemption rate to 87%. Once the customer is connected, we continue the journey through personalised refill and replenishment reminders, helping us maintain an ongoing relationship rather than a one-time transaction. WhatsApp has become a loyalty bridge — from sampling, to purchase, to repeat purchase — all within one seamless customer journey," he added.

Meta reinforced this shift toward messaging-led commerce by sharing YouGov's new regional insights, which show that 32% to 43% of APAC shoppers now use business messaging to track orders, complete purchases, and stay connected with brands throughout the sales cycle — especially during high-value moments such as seasonal campaigns and mega sale days. With business messaging now integrated into the customer lifecycle, WhatsApp has effectively become the default loyalty channel for high-intent engagement in Asia.

"We are seeing the shopping journey become more conversational because consumers now want dialogue, not one-way marketing," said Vicky Yiu, APAC Strategic Partnership Manager, Business Messaging at Meta. "WhatsApp is increasingly becoming the commerce layer for brand engagement in Asia. Customers don't just browse — they consult, request support, complete transactions, and revisit brands all within messaging threads. When businesses move to a messaging-led experience, they shift from campaigns to relationships — and that is where long-term loyalty is earned."

Omnichat, the WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, powering these loyalty journeys, highlighted how brands can transform membership from a passive database into an active relationship engine. Instead of waiting for customers to open an app or remember a loyalty programme, WhatsApp allows brands to remain present in the customer's daily routine — enabling real-time rewards, VIP benefits, and reactivation triggers at the moment of intent. By consolidating multi-channel identity into a unified customer profile and using AI to trigger personalised re-engagement flows, Omnichat helps brands convert one-time buyers into loyal members at significantly lower Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) than reacquisition.

"What we are seeing across the region is that loyalty only works when it is active, not passive. Points sitting in an app don't translate into customer relationships, but loyalty delivered through WhatsApp stays close to the customer's daily behaviour. By linking QR codes to product samples, in-store touchpoints, and messaging-based rewards, brands can proactively engage members in real time — instead of waiting for them to remember the program. This is the difference between a loyalty database and a loyalty journey. When customers are reminded, recognised and rewarded in the channel they already use every day, loyalty becomes a habit — and unlike apps, no one uninstalls WhatsApp," said Alan Chan, CEO & Founder of Omnichat.

This forum marks a broader shift in how APAC brands are approaching customer growth — moving away from one-time campaigns toward relationship-led loyalty that lives inside everyday messaging behaviour. As more consumers abandon passive loyalty apps and expect real-time interaction, WhatsApp is emerging not just as a service channel, but as the foundation of a modern loyalty ecosystem. By bringing discovery, rewards, education, and re-engagement into a single continuous journey, brands can now build loyalty where it matters most — inside the conversations customers are already having.

Website: https://www.omnichat.ai/sg
WhatsApp: https://wa.me/6586288791/?text=EnquiryForWhatsApp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omnichat-easychat/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OmnichatAI

By PR Newswire

Omnichat Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Omnichat WhatsApp Omnichat loyalty experiences WhatsApp loyalty engagement

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020