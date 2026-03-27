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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Zimmer Biomet Wins Three Awards at Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2026

March 27, 2026 | 11:24
(0) user say
Awards Recognize Innovations in Infection Measures, AI-Driven Recovery and Surgeon Engagement across Asia Pacific.

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced it received three awards at the Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2026, recognizing the company's innovations across orthopedic product development, digital health and surgeon engagement.

Zimmer Biomet earned honors in the following categories:

  • Orthopedic Product Innovation Award for its new iodine-treated hip implant;
  • Digital Innovation of the Year in Australia for its WalkAI knee replacement recovery tracking platform; and
  • Marketing & Communications Initiative of the Year in Thailand for its You'll Be Back awareness campaign featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the company's Chief Movement Officer.

"These awards reflect the strength of Zimmer Biomet's innovation and the relevance of our solutions across Asia Pacific," said Sang Yi, Group President, Asia Pacific. "From addressing infection risk with advanced implant technologies, to enabling more proactive, data-driven recoveries and strengthening how we engage surgeons, we are focused on solving the most meaningful health care challenges and improving outcomes for patients across the region."

Advancing Infection Measures in Orthopedics
Zimmer Biomet received the Orthopedic Product Innovation Award for its implants treated with iodine technology, the iTaperloc Complete and iG7 Hip System. These implants are designed to inhibit bacterial adhesion1,2 and reduce the risk of periprosthetic joint infection, a serious complication affecting approximately 1%–2% of primary procedures.3

Iodine, a biocompatible nutrient, helps prevent biofilm formation without contributing to antibiotic resistance.4,5 The technology has received regulatory recognition globally, including approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in September 2025 and Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2025.

Advancing Recovery Through AI
Zimmer Biomet's WalkAI platform received the Digital Innovation of the Year – Australia award. The application uses artificial intelligence to analyze real-world mobility data and predict a patient's 90-day gait speed following total knee replacement surgery.

By identifying deviations in recovery between days 15 and 40 post-surgery, a typically "lower-touch" period in care, WalkAI is designed to flag patients who may not be recovering as expected and enable earlier clinical intervention. This added visibility allows surgeons to prioritize patients who may require closer monitoring or adjustments to rehabilitation, helping reduce the risk of complications.

The platform is currently used by more than 180 surgeons across Australia and New Zealand to support over 20,000 knee replacement patients, demonstrating strong clinical adoption and scalability in practice.

Raising Awareness of Movement and Treatment Options
The Marketing & Communications Initiative of the Year – Thailand award recognized the "You'll Be Back" campaign, which builds on Zimmer Biomet's partnership with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the company's Chief Movement Officer.

Launched at the Royal College of Orthopaedic Surgeons of Thailand Annual Conference, the campaign was adapted specifically for a highly regulated market through close collaboration across corporate communications, marketing, legal and compliance teams. Rather than focusing on product promotion, the initiative centered on the importance of movement and aimed to raise awareness of available treatment options for people living with pain.

The message resonated strongly by shifting conversations beyond products toward recovery, longevity and quality of life. The campaign significantly increased engagement, with booth interactions tripling year over year and strong resonance among surgeons.

The Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards recognize leading companies and innovations across the region, highlighting advancements in medical devices, digital health and patient care solutions.

By PR Newswire

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Zimmer Biomet Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2026

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