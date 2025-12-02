Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Zilliz achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialisation for enterprise autonomous AI deployment

December 02, 2025 | 14:49
(0) user say
Zilliz has achieved AWS Agentic AI Specialisation, empowering enterprises to deploy autonomous AI systems at scale across cloud infrastructure platforms.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz, creator of the open-source vector database Milvus and the leading provider of cloud-native vector database solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Zilliz as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.

The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Zilliz as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve. Zilliz demonstrates expertise in implementing Amazon Bedrock Agents and other leading AWS-compatible frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond AI experimentation to deploy autonomous systems that deliver tangible returns on investment.

"Agentic AI represents the next chapter of enterprise automation," said Charles Xie, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilliz. "Achieving this AWS specialization reflects our shared commitment to giving enterprises the foundation needed to build AI agents that deliver real operational impact—not just prototypes. By combining Zilliz's high-performance vector database with Amazon Bedrock Agents, customers gain the memory, context, and reliability required to move from experimentation to trustworthy autonomous systems at scale."

Zilliz's vector database technology plays a central role in enterprise agentic AI architectures by delivering long-term, high-performance memory for AI agents. Milvus and Zilliz Cloud (managed service of Milvus) provide vector similarity search, multimodal data retrieval, contextual understanding, and persistent state management that autonomous agents need to operate effectively. These capabilities power advanced semantic and multimodal search, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines, multi-step reasoning, and multi-agent orchestration across large and sensitive enterprise knowledge bases.

With built-in multitenancy, encryption, role-based access controls, and fine-grained data isolation, Zilliz ensures that AI agents can operate securely across different business units and customer environments while meeting strict compliance requirements. These capabilities are critical for enterprises deploying agentic AI systems that must handle sensitive information, integrate with operational systems, and execute tasks with enterprise-grade reliability and performance.

"Working with Zilliz Cloud has been transformative for our AI agent architecture," said Sasidhar Janaki, Senior Software Engineer at Rexera. "The hybrid search capability alone delivered a 40% improvement in accuracy, and the scalability means we never worry about performance, even during peak traffic periods. It's been essential to our continued growth."

The AWS Agentic AI Specialization ensures customers can confidently select AWS Partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners, including Zilliz, help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases, including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization.

This expansion of the AWS AI Competency program reflects the growing enterprise demand for AI systems that can operate independently while maintaining human oversight and control. AWS Partners achieving this specialization demonstrate advanced capabilities in delivering both enterprise-ready generative AI and autonomous agentic AI systems to customers across industries.

Learn more at zilliz.com.

By PR Newswire

Zilliz

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Zilliz AWS Agentic AI Specialisation Agentic AI Specialisation Autonomous AI systems

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

TERREPOWER appoints Brandon Handy as Chief People Officer

TERREPOWER appoints Brandon Handy as Chief People Officer

Anytime Fitness accelerates Asia expansion with new Taiwan regional agents

Anytime Fitness accelerates Asia expansion with new Taiwan regional agents

US POINTER healthy lifestyle programme may improve sleep apnea and blood pressure

US POINTER healthy lifestyle programme may improve sleep apnea and blood pressure

One NZ and Ribbon partner to deliver cloud native voice network

One NZ and Ribbon partner to deliver cloud native voice network

Adyen processes record $43bn as Black Friday weekend sets payment benchmark

Adyen processes record $43bn as Black Friday weekend sets payment benchmark

Sustainable Markets Initiative hosts London capital mobilisation convening with King Charles III

Sustainable Markets Initiative hosts London capital mobilisation convening with King Charles III

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020